Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Friday, December 18, 2020

In a special encore of the two-hour season finale, relive all the best moments and performances from the entire season. Then, the three finalists perform one last time before all are unmasked and one singer takes home the Golden Mask Trophy. Play alongside host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke as this masked bunch of celebrity singers wearing all-new custom-made costumes perform, and America tries to guess who they are. The Season Four celebrity contestants combined have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,120 episodes of television and 204 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People. All are unmasked in a special encore of the "Road to the Finals / The Season 4 Finale - Last Mask Standing" two-hour season finale episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Friday, Dec. 18 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MS-413/414) (TV-PG L)

Embarking on its fourth season, Emmy-nominated THE MASKED SINGER is the #1 show on television, drawing a massive audience of nearly 24 million viewers in its post-Super Bowl Season Three premiere. The singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon, alongside panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.

The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head-to-toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Season Four boasts 16 star-studded celebrity singers in all-new costumes and masks unlike anything the franchise has seen before. The Snow Owls will take the stage as the first-ever two-headed duet costume featuring two people, and the Baby Alien costume gestured by a hand puppet.

The Season Four contestants combined have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,120 episodes of television and 204 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, one Academy Award nomination, and one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People.

With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity.

THE MASKED SINGER was developed for the U.S. and is executive-produced by Craig Plestis ("Minute to Win It," "The Winner Is"). James Breen ("American Idol," SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Rosie Seitchik and Nick Cannon also serve as executive producers.