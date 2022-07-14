Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GREAT NORTH on FOX - Sunday, July 17, 2022

THE GREAT NORTH airing Sunday, July 17 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Jul. 14, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GREAT NORTH on FOX - Sunday, July 17, 2022 Judy relaunches the Saved by the Spells, a LEGENDARY secret society. Meanwhile, Honeybee and WOLF have a surprising week, and Moon makes a new friend on his CB radio in the "Saved by the Spells Adventure" episode of THE GREAT NORTH airing Sunday, July 17 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

THE GREAT NORTH is an animated comedy series follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad, BEEF (Nick Offerman), does his best to keep his bunch of kids close - especially his only daughter, JUDY (Jenny Slate), whose artistic dreams lead her away FROM THE FAMILY fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out THE FAMILY are Judy's older brother, WOLF (Will Forte), and his new wife, HONEYBEE (Dulcé Sloan), middle brother HAM (Paul Rust) and 10-year-old-going-on-50 little brother MOON (Aparna Nancherla). While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance FROM her new boss, ALYSON (Megan Mullally), and her imaginary friend, ALANIS MORISSETTE (voicing as herself), who appears to her in the Northern Lights.

Season Two kicks off with a big musical episode, in which Judy reaches the monumental milestone of getting her braces removed. This season also features special holiday-themed episodes, celebrating Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas, Tobin-style.

The series, which already has been renewed and is currently in production on its third season, was created and written by BOB'S BURGERS writers and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, as well as writer Minty Lewis ("Regular Show"). The Molyneux sisters serve as executive producers and showrunners. BOB'S BURGERS creator Loren Bouchard also is an executive producer. THE GREAT NORTH is a 20th Television Animation production, and animation is produced through Bento Box Entertainment.

Watch a clip here:

