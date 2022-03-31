Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GREAT NORTH on FOX - Sunday, April 3, 2022
THE GREAT NORTH airing Sunday, April 3 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
J.K. Simmons Returns as "Tusk Johnson."
Former celebrity mountain man Tusk JOHNSON returns to Lone Moose with a big favor to ask of Beef and Wolf. Meanwhile, Honeybee enters a CONTEST to win her own mall kiosk in the "From Tusk Til Dawn Adventure" episode of THE GREAT NORTH airing Sunday, April 3 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GRN-207) (TV-14 D, L, V)
Voice Cast: Nick Offerman as Beef; Jenny Slate as Judy; Will Forte as Wolf; Paul Rust as Ham; Aparna Nancherla as Moon; Dulce Sloan as Honeybee; Megan Mullally as Alyson and Alanis Morissette as Alanis Morissette.
Guest Voice Cast:Kevin Avery as Jarvis Dufraine and Jerry; Krizia Bajos as Ruthina; Ashley Nicole Black as Lotion Leslie; Drew Droege as Cal; Chris Garcia as Dan; David Herman as Guy Fieri, Captain Randy; Jaime Moyer as Jennifer; J. K. Simmons as Tusk Johnson; Tiffany Smith as Dabbie; Julio Torres Kelvin Yu as Crispin and Seaman Sammy.
Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here:
