Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GREAT NORTH on FOX - Sunday, April 25, 2021

THE GREAT NORTH is a new animated comedy created, written and executive-produced by BOB’S BURGERS writers and executive producers.

Apr. 19, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GREAT NORTH on FOX - Sunday, April 25, 2021 Worried that she's inherited Beef's fear of romance, Judy forces her dad to get back out there by attending a meat auction and singles mixer in the hopes of bringing home a new love, and also maybe some sausages, in the "Romantic Meat-Based Adventure" episode of THE GREAT NORTH airing Sunday, April 25 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GRN-102) (TV-PG D, L, S)

THE GREAT NORTH is a new animated comedy created, written and executive-produced by BOB'S BURGERS writers and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, as well as Minty Lewis ("Regular Show"). BOB'S BURGERS creator Loren Bouchard also serves as executive producer.

The series follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad, BEEF (Nick Offerman), does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close - especially his only daughter, JUDY (Jenny Slate), whose artistic dreams lead her away from THE FAMILY fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out THE FAMILY are Judy's older brother, WOLF, (Will Forte) and his fiancé, HONEYBEE (Dulcé Sloan), middle brother HAM (Paul Rust) and 10-year-old-going-on-50 little brother, MOON (Aparna Nancherla). While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, ALYSON (Megan Mullally), and her imaginary friend, ALANIS MORISSETTE (guest-voicing as herself), who appears to her in the Northern Lights.

THE GREAT NORTH is a 20th Television production. The series is created and written by executive producers Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Minty Lewis. Wendy and Lizzie serve as showrunners, and BOB'S BURGERS creator Loren Bouchard also serves as executive producer. Animation is produced through Bento Box Entertainment.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jennifer Noble
Jennifer Noble
Asmeret Ghebremichael
Asmeret Ghebremichael
Dara Adler
Dara Adler

Related Articles View More TV Stories
ACE Eddie Award Winners Announced Photo

ACE Eddie Award Winners Announced

Jane Fonda, Elisabeth Moss, James Cameron and More to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Photo

Jane Fonda, Elisabeth Moss, James Cameron and More to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

Ballroom Competition Series LEGENDARY Returns May 6 Photo

Ballroom Competition Series LEGENDARY Returns May 6

Music From SECRETS OF THE WHALES Available Today Photo

Music From SECRETS OF THE WHALES Available Today


From This Author TV Scoop