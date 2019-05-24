Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Saturday, June 15, 2019

"Stories" - Dr. Shaun Murphy, Dr. Audrey Lim and Dr. Claire Brown's E.R. patient is forced to reveal a secret to her husband after their treatment caused a complication. Meanwhile, Dr. Neil Melendez, Dr. Morgan Reznick and Dr. Alex Park struggle with a patient whose parents don't believe in vaccinations, on "The Good Doctor," SATURDAY, JUNE 15 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/19/18)

The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Tamlyn Tomita as Allegra Aoki, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park and Paige Spara as Lea.

Guest starring is Lisa Edelstein as Dr. Marina Blaize.

The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. David Shore is writer and executive producer. Daniel Dae Kim, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers.

"Stories" was written by Sal Calleros and directed by Michael Patrick Jann.





"The Good Doctor" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-14, D parental guideline.