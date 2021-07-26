Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Saturday, August 14, 2021
Guest starring is Bria Samone Henderson as Jordan Allen.
Shaun and Lea go on a CAMPING trip to distract themselves from their grief over their miscarriage. Meanwhile, Morgan and Park argue about the best course of treatment for their patient. (TV-14, V) (OAD: 5/24/21)
"Forgive or Forget" was written by Thomas L. Moran and David Renaud, and directed by Lee Friedlander.
Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital's surgical unit.
As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives. The series is from David Shore ("House"), and "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0" star Daniel Dae Kim.
