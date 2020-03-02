Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, March 16, 2020
"Fractured" - Following his father's death, Shaun must deal with the effects his intimacy with Lea will have on his relationship with Carly. Meanwhile, the team operates on a patient who is refusing all anesthesia during surgery for fear of relapsing on "The Good Doctor," MONDAY, MARCH 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/13/20)
The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo and Jasika Nicole as Dr. Carly Lever.
Guest starring is Milauna Jemai Jackson as Kerry Gaston, Moises Arias as Luca Jones, Kelly-Ruth Mercier as Dr. Donna Malkin, Adil Zaidi as Nurse Mag Dhanoa and Elfina Luk as Nurse Villanueva.
"Fractured" was written by Mark Rozeman and directed by Gary Hawes.
The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. David Shore is writer and executive producer. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studio, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
