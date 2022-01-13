Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CLEANING LADY on FOX - Monday, January 17, 2022
Series premiere episode of THE CLEANING LADY airing Monday, Jan. 17 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Having come to the U.S. from the Philippines IN SEARCH OF a medical treatment for her ailing son, Thony (Elodie Yung), a whip-smart Cambodian doctor, struggles to make ends meet as an undocumented worker. After witnessing a murder, Thony cleans the crime scene to stay alive, then begins living a double life, cleaning for a crime syndicate, while doing what is necessary to save her son in an encore of the Pilot "TNT" series premiere episode of THE CLEANING LADY airing Monday, Jan. 17 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Developed by Miranda Kwok ("The 100") and executive-produced by showrunner Melissa Carter ("Queen Sugar"), Shay Mitchell ("You," "Pretty Little Liars"), David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez, THE CLEANING LADY is an emotionally DRIVEN character drama about a whip-smart Cambodian doctor, THONY, (Élodie Yung, "The Hitman's Bodyguard") who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son LUCA (Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle). With her son diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder and her husband, MARCO (Ivan Shaw, "Insecure"), struggling with a gambling addiction and unable to get a visa, Thony is left to save the boy on her own. Where she once had it all - a successful career as a doctor, loving husband and family, Thony is now in Las Vegas with her sister-in-law, FIONA (Martha Millan "The OA"), waiting for a matching bone marrow donor for Luca, while struggling to make ends meet as an undocumented worker.
However, when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, through an unexpected run-in with a lieutenant of a powerful crime syndicate, ARMAN MORALES (Adan Canto, "Designated Survivor," "The Following"), she becomes a cleaning lady for their operation. Crossing into a world of moral greys, Thony begins to live a double life, keeping SECRETS from her family, while cleaning crime scenes for Arman and dodging the law, including the smooth-talking FBI Agent GARRETT MILLER (Oliver Hudson, "Scream Queens") who is in pursuit. Using her cunning and INTELLIGENCE to forge her own path in the criminal underworld, Thony does what is necessary to save Luca - even if it means sacrificing her own soul in the process.
Based on the original Argentine series and produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment, THE CLEANING LADY is a story of empowerment, resilience and the human spirit that asks us all if the ends justify the means. Miranda Kwok ("The 100") developed the series and is a writer and executive producer. Melissa Carter ("Queen Sugar") is showrunner and executive producer. Shay Mitchell ("You," "Pretty Little Liars"), David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez also are executive producers. Kwok wrote the pilot, which was directed and executive-produced by Michael Offer ("Homeland," "Longmire").
Watch a clip here:
