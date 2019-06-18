Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE BIG BANG THEORY on CBS - Thursday, July 4, 2019

Jun. 18, 2019  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE BIG BANG THEORY on CBS - Thursday, July 4, 2019"The Paintball Scattering" - Penny and Leonard organize a paintball game that results in mayhem when Sheldon is jealous of Amy. Also, Koothrappali catches Anu with her ex-boyfriend, and Stuart doesn't want to move in with Denise, on a rebroadcast of THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, July 4 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 1/3/19.)

Leonard and Sheldon are brilliant physicists - geniuses in the laboratory but socially challenged everywhere else. Enter beautiful, street-smart neighbor Penny, who aims to teach them a thing or two about life.

Despite their on-again, off-again relationship in the past, Leonard and Penny have finally gotten married. Even Sheldon has found a female companion, entering into a "relationship agreement" with neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler, and he recently took their relationship to the next level by marrying her after a long courtship.

In their free time, Leonard and Sheldon enjoy fantasy role-playing games with their ever-expanding universe of friends, including fellow scientists Koothrappali, Wolowitz and Wolowitz's adorable microbiologist wife, Bernadette, who is adjusting to life with their two children.


Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop



  • Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TODAY, 6/17-6/21
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE $100,000 PYRAMID on ABC - Sunday, June 23, 2019
  • Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 6/17-6/21
  • Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 6/17-6/21
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AXIOS on HBO - Sunday, June 16, 2019
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, July 5, 2019

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup