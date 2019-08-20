Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE BIG BANG THEORY on CBS - Monday, September 9, 2019

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE BIG BANG THEORY on CBS - Monday, September 9, 2019"The Change Constant" -Sheldon and Amy await big news, on a rebroadcast of the series finale of THE BIG BANG THEORY, Monday, Sept. 9 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 5/16/19.)

Leonard and Sheldon are brilliant physicists - geniuses in the laboratory but socially challenged everywhere else. Enter beautiful, street-smart neighbor Penny, who aims to teach them a thing or two about life.

Despite their on-again, off-again relationship in the past, Leonard and Penny have finally gotten married. Even Sheldon has found a female companion, entering into a "relationship agreement" with neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler, and he recently took their relationship to the next level by marrying her after a long courtship.

In their free time, Leonard and Sheldon enjoy fantasy role-playing games with their ever-expanding universe of friends, including fellow scientists Koothrappali, Wolowitz and Wolowitz's adorable microbiologist wife, Bernadette, who is adjusting to life with their two children.



