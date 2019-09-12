Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE BIG BANG THEORY on CBS - Monday, September 16, 2019
"The Stockholm Syndrome" - Bernadette and Wolowitz leave their kids for the first time; Penny and Leonard try to keep a secret; Sheldon and Amy stick together; and Koothrappali makes a new friend, as the gang travels together into an uncharted future, on a rebroadcast of the series finale of THE BIG BANG THEORY, Monday, Sept. 16(8:30-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 5/16/19.)
Leonard and Sheldon are brilliant physicists - geniuses in the laboratory but socially challenged everywhere else. Enter beautiful, street-smart neighbor Penny, who aims to teach them a thing or two about life.
Despite their on-again, off-again relationship in the past, Leonard and Penny have finally gotten married. Even Sheldon has found a female companion, entering into a "relationship agreement" with neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler, and he recently took their relationship to the next level by marrying her after a long courtship.
In their free time, Leonard and Sheldon enjoy fantasy role-playing games with their ever-expanding universe of friends, including fellow scientists Koothrappali, Wolowitz and Wolowitz's adorable microbiologist wife, Bernadette, who is adjusting to life with their two children.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLUFF CITY LAW on NBC - Friday, September 27, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT on NBC - Thursday, September 26, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of SUNNYSIDE on NBC - Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of THE GOOD PLACE on NBC - Thursday, September 26, 2019
Leonard and Sheldon are brilliant physicists - geniuses in the laboratory but socially challenged everywhere else. Enter beautiful, street-smart neighbor Penny, who aims to teach them a thing or two about life.
Despite their on-again, off-again relationship in the past, Leonard and Penny have finally gotten married. Even Sheldon has found a female companion, entering into a "relationship agreement" with neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler, and he recently took their relationship to the next level by marrying her after a long courtship.
In their free time, Leonard and Sheldon enjoy fantasy role-playing games with their ever-expanding universe of friends, including fellow scientists Koothrappali, Wolowitz and Wolowitz's adorable microbiologist wife, Bernadette, who is adjusting to life with their two children.