Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE BIG BANG THEORY on CBS - Monday, May 13, 2019

Apr. 26, 2019  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE BIG BANG THEORY on CBS - Monday, May 13, 2019"The Donation Oscillation" - Penny tries to seduce an abstaining Leonard to ruin his "donation" for her ex-boyfriend, Zack (Brian Thomas Smith), and his wife, Marissa (Lindsey Kraft). Also, Wolowitz, Bernadette, Anu (Rati Gupta) and Koothrappali turn Koothrappali's canceled bachelor party into a couple's trip aboard the "vomit comet," on a rebroadcast of THE BIG BANG THEORY, Monday, May 13 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Keith Carradine returns as Penny's father, Wyatt. (Originally broadcast 2/7/19.)


Leonard and Sheldon are brilliant physicists - geniuses in the laboratory but socially challenged everywhere else. Enter beautiful, street-smart neighbor Penny, who aims to teach them a thing or two about life.

Despite their on-again, off-again relationship in the past, Leonard and Penny have finally gotten married. Even Sheldon has found a female companion, entering into a "relationship agreement" with neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler, and he recently took their relationship to the next level by marrying her after a long courtship.


In their free time, Leonard and Sheldon enjoy fantasy role-playing games with their ever-expanding universe of friends, including fellow scientists Koothrappali, Wolowitz and Wolowitz's adorable microbiologist wife, Bernadette, who is adjusting to life with their two children.



