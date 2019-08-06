Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE BIG BANG THEORY on CBS - Monday, August 26, 2019
"The Decision Reverberation" - Koothrappali is worried people won't take him seriously in his own field after publishing a paper that suggests he may have discovered alien life. Also, Leonard wants to be the principal investigator on a plasma physics study, on a rebroadcast of THE BIG BANG THEORY, Monday, August 26 (9:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 4/25/19.)
Leonard and Sheldon are brilliant physicists - geniuses in the laboratory but socially challenged everywhere else. Enter beautiful, street-smart neighbor Penny, who aims to teach them a thing or two about life.
Despite their on-again, off-again relationship in the past, Leonard and Penny have finally gotten married. Even Sheldon has found a female companion, entering into a "relationship agreement" with neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler, and he recently took their relationship to the next level by marrying her after a long courtship.
In their free time, Leonard and Sheldon enjoy fantasy role-playing games with their ever-expanding universe of friends, including fellow scientists Koothrappali, Wolowitz and Wolowitz's adorable microbiologist wife, Bernadette, who is adjusting to life with their two children.
