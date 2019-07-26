Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE BIG BANG THEORY on CBS - Monday, August 12, 2019

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE BIG BANG THEORY on CBS - Monday, August 12, 2019"The Meteorite Manifestation" - Sheldon is thrilled to help Bernadette and Wolowitz navigate bureaucratic paperwork, until he discovers they are breaking the law. Also, Leonard is disappointed when his friends exclude him from a scientific project, on a rebroadcast of THE BIG BANG THEORY, Monday, August 12 (9:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Andy Daly guest stars as Nathan. (Originally broadcast 1/31/19.)

Leonard and Sheldon are brilliant physicists - geniuses in the laboratory but socially challenged everywhere else. Enter beautiful, street-smart neighbor Penny, who aims to teach them a thing or two about life.

Despite their on-again, off-again relationship in the past, Leonard and Penny have finally gotten married. Even Sheldon has found a female companion, entering into a "relationship agreement" with neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler, and he recently took their relationship to the next level by marrying her after a long courtship.

In their free time, Leonard and Sheldon enjoy fantasy role-playing games with their ever-expanding universe of friends, including fellow scientists Koothrappali, Wolowitz and Wolowitz's adorable microbiologist wife, Bernadette, who is adjusting to life with their two children.



