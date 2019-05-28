Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SUPERNATURAL on THE CW - Sunday, June 9, 2019





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

KIM RHODES RETURNS AS SHERIFF JODY MILLS - Still trying to solve the mystery of what happened to Dean (Jensen Ackles), Sam (Jared Padalecki) enlists the help of Sheriff Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes) who may unknowingly already be on the case. Castiel (Misha Collins) continues to be a father figure to Jack (Alexander Calvert), who surprises even himself, when a life is on the line. Robert Singer directed the episode written by Robert Berens. (#1403). Original Airdate 10/25/2018.The epic journey of the Winchester brothers come to a close as SUPERNATURAL enters its final season. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) have battled demons and angels, mythical creatures and monsters, in a seemingly unending quest to save the world. But in the final battle of the show's 14th season, they face off against God Himself (Rob Benedict), refusing to kill their surrogate nephilim son Jack (Alexander Calvert), and thus bringing about God's decision to end this reality once and for all...SUPERNATURAL is from Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Robert Singer ("Midnight Caller"), Andrew Dabb, Robert Berens ("The Ringer") and Eugenie Ross-Leming & Brad Buckner ("Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman").