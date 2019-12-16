Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of STUMPTOWN on ABC - Wednesday, January 1, 2020
"Rip City Dicks" - In hopes of becoming a certified private investigator, Dex seeks mentorship from veteran PI Artie Banks. Meanwhile, Hoffman grows suspicious of Grey after evidence proves that he has a connection to a victim in his case on "Stumptown," WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DLSV) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/09/19)
"Stumptown" stars Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios, Jake Johnson as Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie, with Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove and Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman.
"Rip City Dicks" was written by Zahir McGee and directed by Dean White.
"Stumptown" is produced by creator and executive producer Jason Richman alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Matt Olmstead. Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad, Greg Rucka (author of the "Stumptown" graphic novel series), Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood (illustrators of the "Stumptown" graphic novel series) are producers.
The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
