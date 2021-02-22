Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, March 13, 2021

A husband and wife from Austin, Texas, "slice up" a new way to eat your favorite flavor-packed condiment with their twist on traditional sauces. A mother-and-daughter team from San Francisco, California, asks the Sharks to help spread global love with their artisan-made designs inspired by the craftsmanship of each country. Afro-Latina sisters from Los Angeles, California, pitch the Sharks their vibrant beauty and lifestyle brand that celebrates their mutual love for their multicultural heritage, while a duo of entrepreneurs from Los Angeles, California, brings celebrating with champagne to the NEXT level with their fun and less-mess product. (TV-PG, L) (OAD: 1/15/21)

In a "Shark Tank" update, season nine entrepreneur Alice Lewis updates us on how her Boston, Massachusetts-based company, Alice's Table, has continued to innovate in order to use female-centric experiential workshops to bring people together during the global pandemic with help from her investor Mark Cuban and mega-successful distribution company 1-800-Flowers.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and returning Guest Shark Alex Rodriguez.