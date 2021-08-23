Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, September 10, 2021

Can an entrepreneur from Portland, Oregon, successfully sell the Sharks on his vegan version of a classic grab-and-go snack? Two entrepreneurs from Austin, Texas, work to convince the Sharks that their pandemic-inspired masks designed for a beloved family member are worth an investment.

A pair of entrepreneurs from New York City try and own their moment in the Tank as they ask the Sharks to take a sip of their stress-reducing beverage, while a husband and wife from New York City share their product designed to make grilling an eco-friendly experience. (TV-PG, L) (OAD: 11/20/20)

In a "Shark Tank" update, young entrepreneurs Mo Bridges of Mo's Bows, a handmade, self-tie bowtie company based in Memphis, Tennessee, and Mikaila Ulmer of Me & the Bees Lemonade, a premium lemonade brand focused on sustainability based in Austin, Texas, share with their investor Daymond John how they and their businesses have grown in the years since they appeared in the Tank.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and recurring Shark Blake Mycoskie.