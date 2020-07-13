Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, July 31, 2020

Related Articles View More TV Stories

"1103" - A family from Grand Junction, Colorado, introduces their portable product designed to bring all the conveniences of a kitchen to the great outdoors. Entrepreneurs from Wilmington, Delaware, present their mobile solution to help with gadget repair. Meanwhile, entrepreneurs from Denver, Colorado, pitch their stylish and affordable sports design that transforms sneakers into golf shoes. Finally, entrepreneurs from Provo, Utah, invented a product that helps relieve body pain and improve recovery, airing on "Shark Tank," FRIDAY, JULY 31 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/27/19)In a "Shark Tank" update, entrepreneurs Justin Miller and Thomas Simon from Raleigh, North Carolina, update their investor Alli Webb on Zookies Cookies, natural bake-at-home dog treats.The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and returning guest Shark Matt Higgins.