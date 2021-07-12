Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, July 30, 2021

Two chefs from Oakland, California, had to make a major pivot when the pandemic nearly derailed their business based on a perishable, rare ingredient. A husband-and-wife duo from Gilbert, Arizona, takes portability to a whole new level with their one-of-a-kind handwashing device.An entrepreneur from Austin, Texas, enters the Tank with her quick and easy approach to drying greens with her space-saving design, while an entrepreneur from Foster City, California, is thirsty for a good deal after presenting his high-tech, self-cleaning water bottle. (TV-PG, L) (OAD: 4/16/21)In a "Shark Tank" update, season 11 entrepreneurs Rachel Connors and Joe Denim update us on their San Francisco, California-based, artisan hammock company with a social mission. Yellow Leaf Hammocks has flipped its traditional business model upside down in order to go directly to consumers during the global pandemic with some help from their investor Daniel Lubetzky.The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Daymond John.