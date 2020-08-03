Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, August 21, 2020
The episode airs from 8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT.
"1112" - A 13-year-old entrepreneur from Bentonville, Arkansas, introduces the Sharks to her stylish and innovative line of socks that help hold important items close all while giving back.A couple from Miami, Florida, present their all-natural and ethical beauty product line; while a husband and wife duo from Cleveland, Ohio, hope the Sharks will invest in their sexy technological device which will help couples turn missed opportunities into more romance. Finally, an entrepreneur from New York City pitches her vegan alternative to nut butters with her sweet and healthy line of spreads on "Shark Tank," FRIDAY, AUG. 21 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/12/20)
In a "Shark Tank" update, Bobby and Judy Edwards from St. George, Utah, update their investor Lori Greiner on Squatty Potty, a stool business that makes it easier to do YOUR BUSINESS in the bathroom.
The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and Barbara Corcoran.
