Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US on THE CW - Friday, January 10, 2020

HONOR SYSTEM - Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. THE MAGICIANS featured in the episode include Marcus Eddie, Kevin Li, Blake & Jana and Robert Ramirez. Alyson Hannigan ("How I Met Your Mother") serves as host (#608). Original airdate 8/5/2019.

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US is a one-hour competition series celebrating magic and featuring the legendary duo Penn & Teller.

