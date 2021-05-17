Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of NAME THAT TUNE on FOX - Saturday, May 29, 2021

Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski hosts the series.

May. 17, 2021  
Beloved one-hour musical game show NAME THAT TUNE, tests contestants' music knowledge as they battle it out in an assortment of challenging musical games for cash and prizes. Tony Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Jane Krakowski hosts, and Grammy Award-winning producer Randy Jackson serves as band leader. Each one-hour episode of NAME THAT TUNE is comprised of two stand-alone half-hour contests, each pitting two players against each other as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band. Each CONTEST features a rotating variety of games from the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round. THE PLAYER with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the Golden Medley bonus round, for a chance to win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize.

NAME THAT TUNE is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment, Prestige Entertainment and Eureka ("Holey Moley"). On behalf of Eureka Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin will serve as executive producers. Ralph Rubenstein and Noah Rubenstein are also executive producers. Janine Cooper serves as the series' showrunner.

