Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, August 11, 2020
The Episode Airs From 9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT
"Bad Boys" - Alicia and Paul try to deflect Johan's interest in going to cop camp and one day becoming a police officer. Meanwhile, Rainbow gets her first role as a school safety patrol and quickly realizes that with great power comes great responsibility, on "mixed-ish," airing TUESDAY, AUG. 11 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/7/20)
ABC's "mixed-ish" stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison.
Guest starring is Trinitee Stokes as Tamika, Paulet Del Castillo as Micaela and Isabel Myers as Rebecca.
"Bad Boys" was written by Heather Flanders and Angela Nissel, and directed by Matthew A. Cherry.
The series is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Karin Gist, Peter Saji, Randall Winston, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
