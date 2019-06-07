Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERS OF ILLUSION on THE CW - Friday, June 21, 2019

THE MAN OF A MILLION SURPRISES - Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Eric Buss, Titou, Joseph Gabriel, Ed Alonzo, Eric Jones and Jarol Martin (#602). Original airdate 6/7/2019.

Hosted by actor Dean Cain ("Supergirl," "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman"), the sixth cycle of MASTERS OF ILLUSION features more great escapes, fascinating sleight of hand and large-scale illusions, all in front of a studio audience.

The series features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists and escape artists, and performers in each episode display skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines. Live audience members and viewers at home will be baffled by the astounding skills of these modern illusionists. Some of THE MAGICIANS featured in this cycle specialize in categories including Comedy Magic, Sleight of Hand, Escape Artists, Fire Eating, Mentalists, Floating Objects, Quick Change Artists and Grand Illusions.





Masters of Illusion is from Associated Television International with executive producers David McKenzie ("The 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards," "Marie"), Gay Blackstone ("The World Magic Awards" 2007-2009), David Martin ("The World Magic Awards" 2007-2009, "Marie"), and Al Schwartz ("The 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards," "The Golden Globe Awards" 2013 and 2014, "The Gulf is Back"), along with co-executive producer Jim Romanovich ("From Rocky to Creed: The Legacy Continues")