Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MAGNUM P.I. on CBS - Friday, December 27, 2019
"Winner Takes All" - Magnum has an emotional connection to a case when he and every other private investigator and bounty hunter on Oahu are tasked to track down a man (Jake Matthews) accused of murder, on a rebroadcast of MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Dec. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Ken Jeong returns as private investigator Luther Gillis. Former professional football player Eddie George guest stars as the man informing the BOUNTY HUNTERS and private eyes to the skip on the run. NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney guest stars as a bounty hunter eager to find the skip. (Originally broadcast 1/20/19.)
MAGNUM P.I. is a modern take on the classic series centering on Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. A charming rogue, an American hero and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin's Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business.
The "majordomo" of the property is Juliet Higgins, a beautiful and commanding disavowed MI:6 agent whose second job is to keep Magnum in line, with the help of her two Dobermans. When Magnum needs back-up on a job, he turns to his trusted buddies and fellow POW survivors, Theodore "TC" Calvin, a former Marine chopper pilot who runs Island Hoppers, a helicopter tour business, and Orville "Rick" Wright, a former Marine door-gunner-turned-impresario of Oahu's coolest nightclub and the most connected man on the island.
Suspicious of Magnum's casual attitude and presence at his crime scenes, Detective Gordon Katsumoto finds that he and Magnum are more alike than either of them care to admit. One of Magnum's biggest supporters is Teuila "Kumu" Tuileta, the unofficial "House Mom" and cultural curator of Robin's Nest. With keys to a vintage Ferrari in one hand, aviator sunglasses in the other, and an Old Düsseldorf longneck chilling in the fridge, Thomas Magnum is back on the case!
