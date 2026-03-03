Portland Opera Launches $5 Million ‘Keep Portland Operatic’ Campaign

🎭 NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Portland Opera has launched a multi-phase $5 million fundraising initiative titled KEEP PORTLAND OPERATIC – Save Our Song. Secure Our Future. The 16-month campaign is designed to stabilize current operations, protect artistic programming, and position the company for long-term sustainability.

The effort is anchored by a $1 million lead gift from the Oregon Community Foundation, which helps propel the company toward an initial milestone of raising $1.5 million by June 2026. The funds are intended to stabilize finances and allow Portland Opera to move forward with planning for its 2026–2027 season.

Artistic Director Alfrelynn Roberts said the campaign comes at a moment when performing arts organizations across the country continue to feel the financial impact of the pandemic, rising production costs, and changing audience behavior.

“The national performing arts crisis is hitting home, but Portland Opera is meeting this moment with a commitment to modeling the future of our art form,” Roberts said. “We are Oregon’s largest opera company, providing an essential cultural hub and a driver of downtown revitalization. By focusing on meaningful representation and storytelling, we aren't just sustaining a 61-year-old history; we are building a more inclusive future for the arts in the Pacific Northwest.”

Jerry Tischleder, Senior Program Officer for Arts and Culture at the Oregon Community Foundation, said the organization’s support is part of a broader effort to strengthen Oregon’s arts ecosystem.

“Portland Opera is a key partner in Oregon’s statewide arts and culture ecosystem,” Tischleder said. “Oregon Community Foundation’s support is one step in a broader effort to strengthen this sector and Oregon’s economic and cultural vitality.”

Kregg Arntson, President of Portland Opera’s Board of Directors, said the campaign addresses both immediate needs and the company’s long-term vision.

“KEEP PORTLAND OPERATIC is about far more than closing a budget gap,” Arntson said. “It’s about protecting a cultural treasure, sustaining the livelihoods of artists and craftspeople, strengthening our local economy, and ensuring future generations can experience the transformative power of live performance.”

Funds raised through the campaign will help close the remaining $500,000 needed to reach the initial $1.5 million milestone, sustain artists and production staff across the region, and support community programs including Portland Opera to Go (POGO)—which has reached nearly 300,000 students—and Opera a la Cart, a mobile performance program that brings opera to neighborhoods across the region. The campaign also aims to support the development of a more streamlined operating model designed to expand earned revenue and strengthen long-term financial stability.

Portland Opera is inviting community members and supporters to contribute to the campaign. Donations can be made at portlandopera.org/donate or by contacting the company directly.