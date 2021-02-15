Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE on FOX - Saturday, February 27, 2021

Hosted by Ken Jeong, permanent panelists Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and an additional rotating panel of celebrity detectives must help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. With $100,000 on the line and the celebrity panel by their side, the contestant will attempt to weed out the bad "Secret Voices" from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation and lip synch challenges. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if he/she is good or bad in a duet performance with a musical superstar, Donny Osmond, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck in the "Episode 5: Donny Osmond, Bob Saget, Finesse Mitchell, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Houghton" episode of I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE airing Saturday, Feb. 27 (11:00 PM-Midnight ET/PT) on FOX. (VOI-103) (TV-PG D, L)

I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. James McKinlay, Craig Plestis and Ken Jeong serve as executive producers. The series is based on a South Korean format from CJ ENM.