Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE on FOX - Saturday, February 27, 2021

Appearing in this episode is Donny Osmond, Bob Saget, Finesse Mitchell, Cheryl Hines, and Adrienne Houghton.

Feb. 15, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE on FOX - Saturday, February 27, 2021Hosted by Ken Jeong, permanent panelists Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and an additional rotating panel of celebrity detectives must help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. With $100,000 on the line and the celebrity panel by their side, the contestant will attempt to weed out the bad "Secret Voices" from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation and lip synch challenges. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if he/she is good or bad in a duet performance with a musical superstar, Donny Osmond, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck in the "Episode 5: Donny Osmond, Bob Saget, Finesse Mitchell, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Houghton" episode of I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE airing Saturday, Feb. 27 (11:00 PM-Midnight ET/PT) on FOX. (VOI-103) (TV-PG D, L)

Brand-new music challenge series I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE is hosted and executive-produced by Ken Jeong. The series also features Emmy® Award-nominated actress Cheryl Hines and Daytime Emmy® Award-winning television host and vocalist Adrienne Bailon-Houghton. All three join a rotating panel of celebrity detectives, comprised of comedians and pop culture experts, and a musical superstar to help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. With $100,000 on the line, the contestant will attempt to weed out the bad "Secret Voices" from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation and lip synch challenges. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with the musical superstar, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck.

I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. James McKinlay, Craig Plestis and Ken Jeong serve as executive producers. The series is based on a South Korean format from CJ ENM.

