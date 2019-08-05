Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HYPNOTIZE ME on THE CW - Friday, August 23, 2019
SCHOOL IS BACK IN SESSION - Contestants put their skills to the test as they are sent back to school and challenged to complete simple tasks all while being hypnotized by Hypnotist Keith Barry. Participants take a blast to the past as they revisit subjects like art, science, gym, and even a take a Pop quiz. Believing they are a doctor, a schoolgirl with a huge crush, and a gorgeous supermodel, these alter egos ultimately cause hilarious hurdles that unwittingly sabotage their success.
After each round of hypnoses, host Taye Diggs will inform the audience of the amount of money earned and later declare the ultimate amount won following the final group challenge. Directed by Chris Power (#108). Original airdate 8/21/2019.
HYPNOTIZE ME is a comedy game show hosted by Taye Diggs. Based on the hit U.K. format ("You're Back In The Room"), the show features physical comedy and unpredictable situations, as contestants work together in teams and are challenged to complete a variety of simple, everyday tasks, from frosting a cake to blowing up balloons...after being hypnotized. With big money at stake, these contestants need to work together as a team. However, their entranced states cause hysterical hurdles that not only sabotage their progress, but reveal aspects of their personalities neither they, their family nor their friends have ever before witnessed! The series also features award-winning hypnotist Keith Barry, who stars in the original U.K. show, as resident hypnotist.
HYPNOTIZE ME is produced by Tuesday's Child and BBCLA Productions with executive producers Karen Smith ("Lego Masters") and Joe Sungkur ("Dancing With The Stars").
