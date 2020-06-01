Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Chef Ramsay challenges the remaining chefs to complete a four-tiered shellfish tower with "fast hands." Each team is divided into four teams of two, with each pair completing one tier at a time. The first team to finish all four tiers wins and is rewarded with a glamorous day in Malibu. Meanwhile, the losing team must prep for a massive fish delivery. Then, the dinner service begins with a rocky start, as Chef Ramsay sends multiple entrees back to THE KITCHEN and temporarily kicks out one of the All-Stars. In the end, one team manages to improve its performance, while the other fails to impress. During an intense elimination, another contestant is sent home for showing a lack of commitment in the "Tower of Terror" episode of HELL'S KITCHEN airing Tuesday, June 9 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (HK-1703) (TV-14 D, L)
Hit culinary competition series HELL'S KITCHEN returns for its 19th season in a flashy new setting, as Chef Gordon Ramsay takes the show to Las Vegas, the city that's home to Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN restaurant at Caesars Palace. For the first time ever, 16 aspiring chefs from around the country will roll the dice and head to Sin City in the hopes of winning big.
Each week, the competition will get hotter as the chefs are put through rigorous culinary challenges - reaping high stakes rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN Lake Tahoe and the title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.
HELL'S KITCHEN is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, June 7, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of DUNCANVILLE on FOX - Sunday, June 7, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of LAST MAN STANDING on FOX - Sunday, June 7, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of ALL RISE on CBS - Monday, June 8, 2020
Hit culinary competition series HELL'S KITCHEN returns for its 19th season in a flashy new setting, as Chef Gordon Ramsay takes the show to Las Vegas, the city that's home to Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN restaurant at Caesars Palace. For the first time ever, 16 aspiring chefs from around the country will roll the dice and head to Sin City in the hopes of winning big.
Each week, the competition will get hotter as the chefs are put through rigorous culinary challenges - reaping high stakes rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN Lake Tahoe and the title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.
HELL'S KITCHEN is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.