Nominations Revealed For 2026 Heller Awards For Young Artists
Texas Performing Arts announced the Heller Awards for Young Artists (HAYAs) 2026 nominees on March 8 via live stream featuring student performances, which can be viewed HERE.
Winners will be revealed at the 13th annual award ceremony on May 6, 2026, which will take place for the first time at Bass Concert Hall, the home of Broadway in Austin. Tickets will go on sale in late March at texasperformingarts.org.
Impact Arts, a non-profit arts education organization led by Ginger Morris, co-produces the Heller Awards for Young Artists for Texas Performing Arts.
The HAYAs are a highly anticipated annual event that recognizes the outstanding achievements of high school musical theatre students and educators in the Greater Austin area. What began with 19 participating schools representing nine school districts in 2013 has since expanded to include 40 schools representing 18 school districts—the largest ever.
Modeled after the Tony Awards, the HAYAs honor the entire high school musical experience, on and off the stage. Awards are presented in 20 categories such as best production, lead and supporting performers, and technical design. With more than 450 students taking the stage the night of the ceremony, attendees will experience an evening that celebrates young artists of Central Texas with performances by current nominees along with the Select Ensemble, a featured group of students representing more than 25 area schools.
Heller Award recipients in the 8 individual categories (2 lead, 2 supporting, and 2 featured), 3 student achievement recipients (Marketing, Stage Management, and Design) and the Company Spirit Award recipient (selected during the rehearsal process) will each receive cash scholarships supported by the Cipione Family Foundation. Through TPA's affiliation with the Broadway League, two students from eligible Lead and Supporting Performer nominees will be chosen by an audition panel to go on to the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as The Jimmy Awards, in New York City. These students will be amongst the 116 nominees from 58 U.S. regional awards programs to perform on a Broadway stage and participate in a 10-day training intensive with notable theatre professionals.
Presented by the Broadway League Foundation, The Jimmy Awards represent the highest level of achievement in high school musical theatre, recognizing individual artistry in vocal performance, dance, and acting while underscoring the importance of theatre arts education in schools. Over the past three years, six Austin-area students—Langston Lee, Kyra Carr, Ava Moak, Jamias Hughes, Raegan Gonzales and Walker Wallace—have represented the HAYAs at The Jimmys in New York City. In 2023, Lee, a student from Rouse High School, won the prestigious award for Best Performance by an Actor, further solidifying the HAYAs as a nationally significant platform for nurturing young talent.
Full List of Nominees
Best Costume Design
Newsies | Cedar Ridge High School
Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 | East View High School
Into the Woods | Hutto High School
Once Upon the Mattress | John B. Connally High School
Ride the Cyclone High School Edition | Liberal Arts and Science Academy
The Addams Family School Edition | Marble Falls High School
Nice Work If You Can Get It | Vista Ridge High School
Alice by Heart | Weiss High School
Singin’ in the Rain | Westwood High School
Best Lighting Design
Anastasia | Bastrop High School
Evil Dead the Musical | Del Valle High School
Into the Woods | Dripping Springs High School
Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 | East View High School
Into the Woods | Hutto High School
The Prince of Egypt | Lehman High School
The Addams Family School Edition | Marble Falls High School
Pippin | Round Rock High School
Frozen | Westlake High School
Best Scenic Design
Seussical | Belton High School
Newsies | Cedar Ridge High School
Godspell | Chaparral High School
Into the Woods | Dripping Springs High School
Into the Woods | Hutto High School
Little Shop of Horrors | Lockhart High School
Hadestown Teen Edition | Stony Point High School
Nice Work If You Can Get It | Vista Ridge High School
Alice by Heart | Weiss High School
Best Technical Execution
Anastasia | Bastrop High School
Newsies | Cedar Ridge High School
Into the Woods | Dripping Springs High School
Into the Woods | Hutto High School
Pippin | Round Rock High School
Newsies | Rouse High School
Hadestown Teen Edition | Stony Point High School
Nice Work If You Can Get It | Vista Ridge High School
Frozen | Westlake High School
Best Music Direction
Seussical | Belton High School
Into the Woods | Dripping Springs High School
Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 | East View High School
Into the Woods | Hutto High School
The Music Man | San Marcos High School
Nice Work If You Can Get It | Vista Ridge High School
Alice by Heart | Weiss High School
Frozen | Westlake High School
Alice by Heart | Zach Performing Arts Academy
Best Orchestra
Gypsy | Austin High School
Seussical | Belton High School
Pippin | Cedar Park High School
Evil Dead the Musical | Del Valle High School
Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 | East View High School
Singin’ In the Rain | Leander High School
Nice Work If You Can Get It | Vista Ridge High School
Singin’ In the Rain | Westwood High School
Best Choreography
Newsies | Cedar Ridge High School
Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 | East View High School
Seussical | Elgin High School
Into the Woods | Hutto High School
Between the Lines | McCallum HS Fine Arts Academy
Pippin | Round Rock High School
Hadestown Teen Edition | Stony Point High School
Alice by Heart | Weiss High School
Singin’ in the Rain | Westwood High School
Best Ensemble
Pippin | Cedar Park High School
Newsies | Cedar Ridge High School
Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 | East View High School
Into the Woods | Hutto High School
Pippin | Round Rock High School
Newsies | Rouse High School
Hadestown Teen Edition | Stony Point High School
Alice by Heart | Weiss High School
Alice by Heart | Zach Performing Arts Academy
Best Direction
Anastasia | Bastrop High School
Newsies | Cedar Ridge High School
Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 | East View High School
Into the Woods | Hutto High School
Pippin | Round Rock High School
Newsies | Rouse High School
Hadestown Teen Edition | Stony Point High School
Nice Work If You Can Get It | Vista Ridge High School
Alice by Heart | Weiss High School
Student Achievement | Design
Lillian Crider | Sister Act | Akins High School
Jeffrey Pickell | The Lightning Thief | Anderson High School
Elijah Goodson | Gypsy | Austin High School
Clarissa Sanderson | Anastasia | Bastrop High School
Amelia Rowe | Pippin | Cedar Park High School
Joselyn Dominguez | Evil Dead the Musical | Del Valle High School
Leela Bertram | Into the Woods | Dripping Springs High School
Iris Blanton | Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 | East View High School
Naomi Cloud | Seussical | Elgin High School
Drew Richmond | Hadestown Teen Edition | Gateway College Preparatory School
Jonah Brody | Curtains | Hendrickson High School
Aria Johnson | Into the Woods | Hutto High School
Annabelle McMindes | Sister Act | Jack C. Hays High School
Kingston Countryman | Once Upon A Mattress | John B. Connally High School
Kierra Mcashan | Singin’ in the Rain | Leander High School
Joshua Power | The Prince of Egypt | Lehman High School
Lila Clements | Ride the Cyclone High School Edition | Liberal Arts and Science Academy
Alejandra Rojas | Hadestown Teen Edition | Manor High School
Cole Wade | Between the Lines | McCallum High School Fine Arts Academy
Jacqueline Orozco | Mamma Mia! | Moe and Gene Johnson High School
Penelope Foster | Hadestown Teen Edition | NYOS Charter School
Victoria Goodrich | Newsies | Rouse High School
Bee Smith | The Music Man | San Marcos High School
Jack Christen | Freaky Friday | Tom Glenn High School
Addison Lanciault | High School Musical | Vandergrift High School
Rebecca Chang | Nice Work If You Can Get It | Vista Ridge High School
Taylor Alborn | Alice by Heart | Weiss High School
Cate Deinlein | Frozen | Westlake High School
Brady Johnson | Singin’ in the Rain | Westwood High School
Student Achievement | Stage Management
Dakota Martin | Sister Act | Akins High School
Isabella Shihadeh-Shald | The Lightning Thief | Anderson High School
Scout Beard | Gypsy | Austin High School
Aurora Faz | Anastasia | Bastrop High School
Brianna Harris | Pippin | Cedar Park High School
Brooklyn Angell | Newsies | Cedar Ridge High School
Lameika Boulding | Godspell | Chaparral High School
Ellie Teague | Into the Woods | Dripping Springs High School
Chloe Leblanc | Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 | East View High School
Hailey Hill | Seussical | Elgin High School
Mackenzie Swan | Hadestown Teen Edition | Gateway College Preparatory School
Anastasia Benavides | Curtains | Hendrickson High School
Carolina Davila Villarreal | Into the Woods | Hutto High School
Zoe Herrera-Rodriguez | Sister Act | Jack C. Hays High School
Alex Gomez Parra | Once Upon A Mattress | John B. Connally High School
Mary Shammas | Singin’ in the Rain | Leander High School
Zane Carroll | The Prince of Egypt | Lehman High School
Sadie Russell | Ride the Cyclone High School Edition | Liberal Arts and Science Academy
Kaitlyn Solis | Hadestown Teen Edition | Manor High School
Ian O’Keefe | Between the Lines | McCallum High School Fine Arts Academy
Brody Franke | Mamma Mia! | Moe and Gene Johnon High School
Naomi Taylor | Hadestown Teen Edition | NYOS Charter School
Kat Pruett-Ponvert | Young Frankenstein | Pflugerville High School
Avery Rogers | Pippin | Round Rock High School
Darbi Shawhan | Newsies | Rouse High School
Libby Phelps | The Music Man | San Marcos High School
Emisael Medina Centeno | Freaky Friday | Tom Glenn High School
Storm Guillory | High School Musical | Vandergrift High School
Sydney Greata | Nice Work If You Can Get It | Vista Ridge High School
Lillian Hernandez | Alice by Heart | Weiss High School
Michael Giesler | Frozen | Westlake High School
Lucy Brown | Singin’ in the Rain | Westwood High School
Ronan Henson | Alice by Heart | Zach Performing Arts Academy
Student Achievement | Marketing
Felix Polanco | Sister Act | Akins High School
Salome Casey | The Lightning Thief | Anderson High School
Gather Slauter | Gypsy | Austin High School
Virgina Lancaster | Anastasia | Bastrop High School
Arthur Ce | Pippin | Cedar Park High School
Elicie Utterback | Newsies | Cedar Ridge High School
Estee Guidry | Into the Woods | Dripping Springs High School
Olivia Stewart | Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 | East View High School
Rory Ruiz | Seussical | Elgin High School
Alexander Moerbe | Hadestown Teen Edition | Gateway College Preparatory School
Addison Curtis | Curtains | Hendrickson High School
Angela Rentas | Into the Woods | Hutto High School
Genesis Garcia | Sister Act | Jack C. Hays High School
Angel Soto Urbina | Once Upon A Mattress | John B. Connally High School
Dipper Wilson | The Prince of Egypt | Lehman High School
Ezekiel Gregory | Ride the Cyclone High School Edition | Liberal Arts and Science Academy
Jeanny Urdaneta Zabala | Hadestown Teen Edition | Manor High School
Isadora Lang | Between the Lines | McCallum High School Fine Arts Academy
Ava Dornak | Mamma Mia! | Moe and Gene Johnon High School
Piper Silvey | Hadestown Teen Edition | NYOS Charter School
Grace Herrera | Young Frankenstein | Pflugerville High School
Emma Bannister | Newsies | Rouse High School
Aven Lee | The Music Man | San Marcos High School
Everleigh Leal | Freaky Friday | Tom Glenn High School
Livie Killion | Nice Work If You Can Get It | Vista Ridge High School
Eli Villanueva | Alice by Heart | Weiss High School
Annie Curtis | Singin’ in the Rain | Westwood High School
Best Featured Performer | Individual Category
Gather Slauter | Gypsy | Austin High School
Ben Akers | Pippin | Cedar Park High School
Payton Smith | Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 | East View High School
Wendell Norton | Sister Act | Jack C. Hays High School
Brooklyn Fuller | Little Shop of Horrors | Lockhart High School
Hallie Cooper | Between The Lines | McCallum HS Fine Arts Academy
Maxton Newman | The Addams Family | McNeil High School
Josh Burdick | Nice Work If You Can Get It | Vista Ridge High School
Reilly Favacho | Alice by Heart | Zach Performing Arts Academy
Best Featured Performer | Ensemble Category
Summer Gottschalk | The Lightning Thief | Anderson High School
Makayla Pryce | Seussical | Belton High School
Marlee Luther | Godspell | Chaparral High School
Alexandra Madera | Godspell | Chaparral High School
TJ Martin | Hadestown Teen Edition | Gateway College Preparatory School
Ezra Bravo | The Addams Family School Edition | Marble Falls High School
Zariyah Wallace | Mamma Mia! | Moe and Gene Johnson High School
Sena Green | Hadestown Teen Edition | Stony Point High School
Mimi Long | Singin’ in the Rain | Westwood High School
Best Supporting Performer | Male Category
Ace Howell | Gypsy | Austin High School
Zachary Neumann | Newsies | Cedar Ridge High School
Jackson Ingalls | Newsies | Cedar Ridge High School
Blaine Lovett | Into the Wood | Dipping Springs High School
Luca Zamora | Hadestown Teen Edition | Gateway College Preparatory School
Kevin Mitschke | Newsies | Rouse High School
Jacob Zuniga | Newsies | Rouse High School
Jack Stratton | Nice Work If You Can Get It | Vista Ridge High School
Avery Johnson | Alice by Heart | Weiss High School
Best Supporting Performer | Female Category
Lola Romero | Gypsy | Austin High School
Ava Morgan | Godspell | Chaparral High School
Aliyana Castillo | Into the Woods | Hutto High School
Scarlett Caffey | The Addams Family | McNeil High School
Julia Chapman | Pippin | Round Rock High School
Nyla George | Nice Work If You Can Get It | Vista Ridge High School
Stella Mutoni | Alice by Heart | Weiss High School
Raegan Gonzales | Alice by Heart | Weiss High School
Alexandra Watson | Alice by Heart | Zach Performing Arts Academy
Best Lead Performer | Male Category
Malachi Santana | Seussical | Belton High School
Grayson Levee | Pippin | Cedar Park High School
Jack Curtis | Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 | East View High School
Gavin Johst | Curtains | Hendrickson High School
Leon Martinez Barragan | Hadestown Teen Edition | Manor High School
Cameron Newell | The Addams Family School Edition | Marble Falls High School
Ryan Crosby | Pippin | Round Rock High School
Isaiah Barafwala | Newsies | Rouse High School
River Tinch | Alice by Heart | Weiss High School
Best Lead Performer | Female Category
Mary Unberhagen | Gypsy | Austin High School
Presley McEntee | Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 | East View High School
Aivree Zamora | Hadestown Teen Edition | Gateway College Preparatory School
Stephanie Carter | Into the Woods | Hutto High School
Shani Medina | Hadestown Teen Edition | Manor High School
Anna Nelson | Pippin | Round Rock High School
Kinsley Keen | Newsies | Rouse High School
Clair Elam | Freaky Friday | Tom Glenn High School
London Mays | Alice by Heart | Weiss High School
Best Production
Gypsy | Austin High School
Newsies | Cedar Ridge High School
Into the Woods | Hutto High School
Pippin | Round Rock High School
Newsies | Rouse High School
Nice Work If You Can Get It | Vista Ridge High School
Alice by Heart | Weiss High School
Alice by Heart | Zach Performing Arts Academy
