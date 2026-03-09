Nominations Revealed For 2026 Heller Awards For Young Artists

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Texas Performing Arts announced the Heller Awards for Young Artists (HAYAs) 2026 nominees on March 8 via live stream featuring student performances, which can be viewed HERE.

Winners will be revealed at the 13th annual award ceremony on May 6, 2026, which will take place for the first time at Bass Concert Hall, the home of Broadway in Austin. Tickets will go on sale in late March at texasperformingarts.org.

Impact Arts, a non-profit arts education organization led by Ginger Morris, co-produces the Heller Awards for Young Artists for Texas Performing Arts.

The HAYAs are a highly anticipated annual event that recognizes the outstanding achievements of high school musical theatre students and educators in the Greater Austin area. What began with 19 participating schools representing nine school districts in 2013 has since expanded to include 40 schools representing 18 school districts—the largest ever.

Modeled after the Tony Awards, the HAYAs honor the entire high school musical experience, on and off the stage. Awards are presented in 20 categories such as best production, lead and supporting performers, and technical design. With more than 450 students taking the stage the night of the ceremony, attendees will experience an evening that celebrates young artists of Central Texas with performances by current nominees along with the Select Ensemble, a featured group of students representing more than 25 area schools.

Heller Award recipients in the 8 individual categories (2 lead, 2 supporting, and 2 featured), 3 student achievement recipients (Marketing, Stage Management, and Design) and the Company Spirit Award recipient (selected during the rehearsal process) will each receive cash scholarships supported by the Cipione Family Foundation. Through TPA's affiliation with the Broadway League, two students from eligible Lead and Supporting Performer nominees will be chosen by an audition panel to go on to the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as The Jimmy Awards, in New York City. These students will be amongst the 116 nominees from 58 U.S. regional awards programs to perform on a Broadway stage and participate in a 10-day training intensive with notable theatre professionals.

Presented by the Broadway League Foundation, The Jimmy Awards represent the highest level of achievement in high school musical theatre, recognizing individual artistry in vocal performance, dance, and acting while underscoring the importance of theatre arts education in schools. Over the past three years, six Austin-area students—Langston Lee, Kyra Carr, Ava Moak, Jamias Hughes, Raegan Gonzales and Walker Wallace—have represented the HAYAs at The Jimmys in New York City. In 2023, Lee, a student from Rouse High School, won the prestigious award for Best Performance by an Actor, further solidifying the HAYAs as a nationally significant platform for nurturing young talent.

Full List of Nominees

Best Costume Design

Newsies | Cedar Ridge High School

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 | East View High School

Into the Woods | Hutto High School

Once Upon the Mattress | John B. Connally High School

Ride the Cyclone High School Edition | Liberal Arts and Science Academy

The Addams Family School Edition | Marble Falls High School

Nice Work If You Can Get It | Vista Ridge High School

Alice by Heart | Weiss High School

Singin’ in the Rain | Westwood High School

Best Lighting Design

Anastasia | Bastrop High School

Evil Dead the Musical | Del Valle High School

Into the Woods | Dripping Springs High School

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 | East View High School

Into the Woods | Hutto High School

The Prince of Egypt | Lehman High School

The Addams Family School Edition | Marble Falls High School

Pippin | Round Rock High School

Frozen | Westlake High School

Best Scenic Design

Seussical | Belton High School

Newsies | Cedar Ridge High School

Godspell | Chaparral High School

Into the Woods | Dripping Springs High School

Into the Woods | Hutto High School

Little Shop of Horrors | Lockhart High School

Hadestown Teen Edition | Stony Point High School

Nice Work If You Can Get It | Vista Ridge High School

Alice by Heart | Weiss High School

Best Technical Execution

Anastasia | Bastrop High School

Newsies | Cedar Ridge High School

Into the Woods | Dripping Springs High School

Into the Woods | Hutto High School

Pippin | Round Rock High School

Newsies | Rouse High School

Hadestown Teen Edition | Stony Point High School

Nice Work If You Can Get It | Vista Ridge High School

Frozen | Westlake High School

Best Music Direction

Seussical | Belton High School

Into the Woods | Dripping Springs High School

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 | East View High School

Into the Woods | Hutto High School

The Music Man | San Marcos High School

Nice Work If You Can Get It | Vista Ridge High School

Alice by Heart | Weiss High School

Frozen | Westlake High School

Alice by Heart | Zach Performing Arts Academy

Best Orchestra

Gypsy | Austin High School

Seussical | Belton High School

Pippin | Cedar Park High School

Evil Dead the Musical | Del Valle High School

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 | East View High School

Singin’ In the Rain | Leander High School

Nice Work If You Can Get It | Vista Ridge High School

Singin’ In the Rain | Westwood High School

Best Choreography

Newsies | Cedar Ridge High School

Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 | East View High School

Seussical | Elgin High School

Into the Woods | Hutto High School

Between the Lines | McCallum HS Fine Arts Academy

Pippin | Round Rock High School

Hadestown Teen Edition | Stony Point High School

Alice by Heart | Weiss High School

Singin’ in the Rain | Westwood High School

Best Ensemble

Pippin | Cedar Park High School

Newsies | Cedar Ridge High School

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 | East View High School

Into the Woods | Hutto High School

Pippin | Round Rock High School

Newsies | Rouse High School

Hadestown Teen Edition | Stony Point High School

Alice by Heart | Weiss High School

Alice by Heart | Zach Performing Arts Academy

Best Direction

Anastasia | Bastrop High School

Newsies | Cedar Ridge High School

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 | East View High School

Into the Woods | Hutto High School

Pippin | Round Rock High School

Newsies | Rouse High School

Hadestown Teen Edition | Stony Point High School

Nice Work If You Can Get It | Vista Ridge High School

Alice by Heart | Weiss High School

Student Achievement | Design

Lillian Crider | Sister Act | Akins High School

Jeffrey Pickell | The Lightning Thief | Anderson High School

Elijah Goodson | Gypsy | Austin High School

Clarissa Sanderson | Anastasia | Bastrop High School

Amelia Rowe | Pippin | Cedar Park High School

Joselyn Dominguez | Evil Dead the Musical | Del Valle High School

Leela Bertram | Into the Woods | Dripping Springs High School

Iris Blanton | Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 | East View High School

Naomi Cloud | Seussical | Elgin High School

Drew Richmond | Hadestown Teen Edition | Gateway College Preparatory School

Jonah Brody | Curtains | Hendrickson High School

Aria Johnson | Into the Woods | Hutto High School

Annabelle McMindes | Sister Act | Jack C. Hays High School

Kingston Countryman | Once Upon A Mattress | John B. Connally High School

Kierra Mcashan | Singin’ in the Rain | Leander High School

Joshua Power | The Prince of Egypt | Lehman High School

Lila Clements | Ride the Cyclone High School Edition | Liberal Arts and Science Academy

Alejandra Rojas | Hadestown Teen Edition | Manor High School

Cole Wade | Between the Lines | McCallum High School Fine Arts Academy

Jacqueline Orozco | Mamma Mia! | Moe and Gene Johnson High School

Penelope Foster | Hadestown Teen Edition | NYOS Charter School

Victoria Goodrich | Newsies | Rouse High School

Bee Smith | The Music Man | San Marcos High School

Jack Christen | Freaky Friday | Tom Glenn High School

Addison Lanciault | High School Musical | Vandergrift High School

Rebecca Chang | Nice Work If You Can Get It | Vista Ridge High School

Taylor Alborn | Alice by Heart | Weiss High School

Cate Deinlein | Frozen | Westlake High School

Brady Johnson | Singin’ in the Rain | Westwood High School

Student Achievement | Stage Management

Dakota Martin | Sister Act | Akins High School

Isabella Shihadeh-Shald | The Lightning Thief | Anderson High School

Scout Beard | Gypsy | Austin High School

Aurora Faz | Anastasia | Bastrop High School

Brianna Harris | Pippin | Cedar Park High School

Brooklyn Angell | Newsies | Cedar Ridge High School

Lameika Boulding | Godspell | Chaparral High School

Ellie Teague | Into the Woods | Dripping Springs High School

Chloe Leblanc | Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 | East View High School

Hailey Hill | Seussical | Elgin High School

Mackenzie Swan | Hadestown Teen Edition | Gateway College Preparatory School

Anastasia Benavides | Curtains | Hendrickson High School

Carolina Davila Villarreal | Into the Woods | Hutto High School

Zoe Herrera-Rodriguez | Sister Act | Jack C. Hays High School

Alex Gomez Parra | Once Upon A Mattress | John B. Connally High School

Mary Shammas | Singin’ in the Rain | Leander High School

Zane Carroll | The Prince of Egypt | Lehman High School

Sadie Russell | Ride the Cyclone High School Edition | Liberal Arts and Science Academy

Kaitlyn Solis | Hadestown Teen Edition | Manor High School

Ian O’Keefe | Between the Lines | McCallum High School Fine Arts Academy

Brody Franke | Mamma Mia! | Moe and Gene Johnon High School

Naomi Taylor | Hadestown Teen Edition | NYOS Charter School

Kat Pruett-Ponvert | Young Frankenstein | Pflugerville High School

Avery Rogers | Pippin | Round Rock High School

Darbi Shawhan | Newsies | Rouse High School

Libby Phelps | The Music Man | San Marcos High School

Emisael Medina Centeno | Freaky Friday | Tom Glenn High School

Storm Guillory | High School Musical | Vandergrift High School

Sydney Greata | Nice Work If You Can Get It | Vista Ridge High School

Lillian Hernandez | Alice by Heart | Weiss High School

Michael Giesler | Frozen | Westlake High School

Lucy Brown | Singin’ in the Rain | Westwood High School

Ronan Henson | Alice by Heart | Zach Performing Arts Academy

Student Achievement | Marketing

Felix Polanco | Sister Act | Akins High School

Salome Casey | The Lightning Thief | Anderson High School

Gather Slauter | Gypsy | Austin High School

Virgina Lancaster | Anastasia | Bastrop High School

Arthur Ce | Pippin | Cedar Park High School

Elicie Utterback | Newsies | Cedar Ridge High School

Estee Guidry | Into the Woods | Dripping Springs High School

Olivia Stewart | Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 | East View High School

Rory Ruiz | Seussical | Elgin High School

Alexander Moerbe | Hadestown Teen Edition | Gateway College Preparatory School

Addison Curtis | Curtains | Hendrickson High School

Angela Rentas | Into the Woods | Hutto High School

Genesis Garcia | Sister Act | Jack C. Hays High School

Angel Soto Urbina | Once Upon A Mattress | John B. Connally High School

Dipper Wilson | The Prince of Egypt | Lehman High School

Ezekiel Gregory | Ride the Cyclone High School Edition | Liberal Arts and Science Academy

Jeanny Urdaneta Zabala | Hadestown Teen Edition | Manor High School

Isadora Lang | Between the Lines | McCallum High School Fine Arts Academy

Ava Dornak | Mamma Mia! | Moe and Gene Johnon High School

Piper Silvey | Hadestown Teen Edition | NYOS Charter School

Grace Herrera | Young Frankenstein | Pflugerville High School

Emma Bannister | Newsies | Rouse High School

Aven Lee | The Music Man | San Marcos High School

Everleigh Leal | Freaky Friday | Tom Glenn High School

Livie Killion | Nice Work If You Can Get It | Vista Ridge High School

Eli Villanueva | Alice by Heart | Weiss High School

Annie Curtis | Singin’ in the Rain | Westwood High School

Best Featured Performer | Individual Category

Gather Slauter | Gypsy | Austin High School

Ben Akers | Pippin | Cedar Park High School

Payton Smith | Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 | East View High School

Wendell Norton | Sister Act | Jack C. Hays High School

Brooklyn Fuller | Little Shop of Horrors | Lockhart High School

Hallie Cooper | Between The Lines | McCallum HS Fine Arts Academy

Maxton Newman | The Addams Family | McNeil High School

Josh Burdick | Nice Work If You Can Get It | Vista Ridge High School

Reilly Favacho | Alice by Heart | Zach Performing Arts Academy

Best Featured Performer | Ensemble Category

Summer Gottschalk | The Lightning Thief | Anderson High School

Makayla Pryce | Seussical | Belton High School

Marlee Luther | Godspell | Chaparral High School

Alexandra Madera | Godspell | Chaparral High School

TJ Martin | Hadestown Teen Edition | Gateway College Preparatory School

Ezra Bravo | The Addams Family School Edition | Marble Falls High School

Zariyah Wallace | Mamma Mia! | Moe and Gene Johnson High School

Sena Green | Hadestown Teen Edition | Stony Point High School

Mimi Long | Singin’ in the Rain | Westwood High School

Best Supporting Performer | Male Category

Ace Howell | Gypsy | Austin High School

Zachary Neumann | Newsies | Cedar Ridge High School

Jackson Ingalls | Newsies | Cedar Ridge High School

Blaine Lovett | Into the Wood | Dipping Springs High School

Luca Zamora | Hadestown Teen Edition | Gateway College Preparatory School

Kevin Mitschke | Newsies | Rouse High School

Jacob Zuniga | Newsies | Rouse High School

Jack Stratton | Nice Work If You Can Get It | Vista Ridge High School

Avery Johnson | Alice by Heart | Weiss High School

Best Supporting Performer | Female Category

Lola Romero | Gypsy | Austin High School

Ava Morgan | Godspell | Chaparral High School

Aliyana Castillo | Into the Woods | Hutto High School

Scarlett Caffey | The Addams Family | McNeil High School

Julia Chapman | Pippin | Round Rock High School

Nyla George | Nice Work If You Can Get It | Vista Ridge High School

Stella Mutoni | Alice by Heart | Weiss High School

Raegan Gonzales | Alice by Heart | Weiss High School

Alexandra Watson | Alice by Heart | Zach Performing Arts Academy

Best Lead Performer | Male Category

Malachi Santana | Seussical | Belton High School

Grayson Levee | Pippin | Cedar Park High School

Jack Curtis | Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 | East View High School

Gavin Johst | Curtains | Hendrickson High School

Leon Martinez Barragan | Hadestown Teen Edition | Manor High School

Cameron Newell | The Addams Family School Edition | Marble Falls High School

Ryan Crosby | Pippin | Round Rock High School

Isaiah Barafwala | Newsies | Rouse High School

River Tinch | Alice by Heart | Weiss High School

Best Lead Performer | Female Category

Mary Unberhagen | Gypsy | Austin High School

Presley McEntee | Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 | East View High School

Aivree Zamora | Hadestown Teen Edition | Gateway College Preparatory School

Stephanie Carter | Into the Woods | Hutto High School

Shani Medina | Hadestown Teen Edition | Manor High School

Anna Nelson | Pippin | Round Rock High School

Kinsley Keen | Newsies | Rouse High School

Clair Elam | Freaky Friday | Tom Glenn High School

London Mays | Alice by Heart | Weiss High School

Best Production

Gypsy | Austin High School

Newsies | Cedar Ridge High School

Into the Woods | Hutto High School

Pippin | Round Rock High School

Newsies | Rouse High School

Nice Work If You Can Get It | Vista Ridge High School

Alice by Heart | Weiss High School

Alice by Heart | Zach Performing Arts Academy