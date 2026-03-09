Cabaret Roundup: March 9-15- Kate Baldwin, Reeve Carney & More

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including Broadway star Kate Baldwin in a new solo show, crooner Mark William celebrating a brand-new album, Reeve Carney singing BB King, plenty of jazz, and more.

Paulo Szot at 54 Below

March 9 & April 5 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Tony Award® winning actor Paulo Szot (South Pacific) returns to 54 Below with a brand new show! After originating the role of Lance in the hit musical & Juliet and a showstopping turn as Hades in Hadestown, Paulo returns to 54 Below with his rich baritone and the wonderful musicians from the American Pops Orchestra, conducted by maestro Luke Frazier.

Featuring guests Morgan Dudley (Hadestown, Jagged Little Pill, Descendants: The Rise of Red) on March 6 only, Grammy winner Allison Russell (Hadestown) on March 7 only and more stars to be announced!

Tickets: Tickets start at $35. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. There’s currently a limited amount of subsidized tickets for $18 with no minimum for March 9. These seats are part of 54 Below’s initiative to make cabaret more accessible to a wider audience. 54 encourages you to take advantage of this lower priced ticket if their other ticket prices are prohibitive for your personal circumstance.

Anat Cohen Quartet at Birdland Jazz Club

March 10-14

Tickets available here.

Clarinetist-saxophonist Anat Cohen has won hearts and minds around the globe with her expressive virtuosity and magnetic stage presence, earning esteem both as a musician’s musician and as a performer who charms new recruits to the jazz art like few others. With her acclaimed albums, sold-out world tours and Grammy Award nominations adding up over the past two and a half decades — not to mention the glowing profiles by NPR’s Fresh Air and The New York Times — it has become apparent that the Brooklyn-based Anat has evolved into one of the music’s great border-bounding leaders, as not only an artist but as an educator, an ambassador. At the core of this, there is always her jubilant, ever-exploratory music-making, as a soloist, bandleader, collaborator and composer.

Tickets: Tickets start at $45.76 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band at Birdland Jazz Club

March 12 @ 5:30 & 8:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Led by veteran trumpeter Simon Wettenhall and Grammy winning pianist Conal Fowkes, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band are a New Orleans style Jazz band which for decades have been Woody Allen’s band of choice for his movies, concert tours and weekly performances. The band have appeared on all the premiere concert stages of Europe and the United States. Band members have appeared in and provided music for Woody Allen movies including: Wild Man Blues, Sweet and Lowdown, Midnight in Paris, Blue Jasmine, Cafe Society, Magic In The Moonlight, and A Rainy Day In New York.

Tickets: Tickets start at $35.46 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

The New York Pops: The Music of US: From Then to Now at Carnegie Hall

March 13 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Explore a retrospective of America’s rich and unique musical heritage 250 years in the making, from Indigenous music to spirituals, hymns, ragtime, jazz, blues, Appalachian folk, rock ‘n’ roll, R&B, rap, and more.

Tickets: Tickets start at $42.50.

Kate Baldwin at 54 Below

March 13-15 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Fresh from her acclaimed run as Roxie Hart in Broadway’s Chicago and PBS’s Leading Ladies of Broadway, two-time Tony® nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Finian’s Rainbow, Big Fish) returns to 54 Below accompanied by her longtime music director and collaborator, Georgia Stitt, on piano. She’ll share favorite songs by Kander and Ebb, Sondheim, Guettel, Ahrens and Flaherty, and Tesori that celebrate the roles she’s loved and the few that got away. And of course some friends will appear as special guests!

Tickets: Tickets start at $62.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Mark William: If I Can Dream album celebration at The Green Room 42

March 14 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Join Mark William, as he celebrates his 2025 BroadwayWorld Award-winning second album, If I Can Dream, recorded live at The Green Room 42 and released last Fall. A cinematic, fantastical journey awaits you, with a repertoire ranging from Jule Styne and Anthony Newley, to Elvis Presley and Mark William himself. Critics have called Mark “Dazzling!” (DC Metro Arts), saying he “harkens back to Dick Van Dyke and Frank Sinatra” (HuffPost). He has been praised for his “Rat Pack vibes, rock and roll moves, and pop star presence”, with one critic asserting that he “evokes decades of show business artistry” (BroadwayWorld). Mark’s nightclub acts have packed houses around New York City, on the Feinstein’s club circuit, at regional theatres, and on luxury cruises. His award-winning debut album, Mark William: Come Croon With Me, is available wherever you get your music. Mark has had the honor of performing God Bless America at Yankee Stadium, and has shared the stage with such luminaries as Andrea Bocelli, Lea Salonga, Gloria Estefan, Brendan Fraser, Sarah Brightman, and Whoopi Goldberg. Mark is the lyricist and star of the new musical, Dorian’s Wild(e) Affair, which will receive a full developmental production later this year. He is also a budding filmmaker, with a film currently in post-production, as well as multiple other projects in development and pre-production, as both writer and actor.

Tickets: Remaining tickets start at $36.87 including fees. There is no minimum at the Green Room 42. Livestream tickets are available for $26.75.

Reeve Carney Sings BB King at The Green Room 42

March 15 and April 12 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

For this special performance, Reeve Carney, the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter, actor, and star of Broadway’s Hadestown will set aside his original material for a soulful evening honoring the legendary B.B. King. Join Reeve for a cabaret celebration of the King of the Blues, featuring heartfelt renditions of his most iconic songs.

Tickets: Tickets start at $47.17. There is no food or drink minimum at the Green Room 42. To purchase livestream tickets click here.