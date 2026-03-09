Full Cast and Creative Team Set for WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL at the Huntington Theatre

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rehearsals are underway for the World Premiere production of WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL, a new backstage comedy by Matthew Lombardo (Tea at Five) to be directed by Noah Himmelstein (Conversations With Mother). This Strictly Limited Engagement will be performed April 3 through April 18, 2026 at The Huntington Theatre in Boston, Massachusetts.

Previously announced Tony Award winners Beth Leavel (The Prom), Matt Doyle (Company), Marissa Jaret Winokur (Hairspray) three-time Tony Award nominee Kevin Chamberlin (The Addams Family) Adam Heller (Some Like It Hot) and Tomás Matos (Fire Island) will now be joined by understudies Daniel Neale, Catherine LeFrere, Kevin Pariseau and Diva LaMarr.

The creative team will feature set design by Alexander Dodge, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Elizabeth Harper, sound design and original music by John Gromada, wigs and hair design by Charles LaPointe and illusion design by Skylar Fox and Daniel Weissglass.

WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL is a fast-paced, behind-the-scenes comedy about Jack Hawkins (Doyle), an aspiring playwright on the verge of Broadway glory. But his dreams are soon dashed after being forced to hire Brooke Remington (Leavel), a notoriously difficult diva who derails his play's out-of-town tryout in Boston. Desperately not wanting to bring the production to Broadway and being unable to convince the producer to fire her, there is only one thing left he can do to save his play and career: Brooke Remington must be stopped!

WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL is being produced by Naughty Playwright, LLC, Bryan McCaffrey, Theatre Nerd Productions, Alan Seales, Raymond Esposito, Amy Wen, Willette Klausner, Jason and Kira Turchin, Abbey Green and Joanna Drowos. General Management is BPM Theatrical. Casting by Nick Peciaro, CSA. Production Stage Manager is Brant Sennett.

Tickets prices range from $29.00 to 199.00 and are currently available for purchase. IN PERSON: The Huntington Theatre Box Office, 264 Huntington Avenue, 02115 or the box office at the Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA, 527 Tremont Street, 02116.