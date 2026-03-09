The Pavilion Theatre Celebrates Scottish Talent With Homegrown Shows

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The heart of Scottish theatre beats proudly this year at the Pavilion Theatre Glasgow. From bold new musicals to laugh-out-loud comedy and powerful drama, the theatre has programmed a vibrant celebration of Scotland’s stories, voices and unmistakable spirit in the first half of 2026.

Leading the charge is SCOTS the Musical (18th-21st March), a farcical, toe-tapping, hilarious tribute to Scotland’s rich cultural heritage. Packed with humour, heart and unforgettable songs, this high-energy production captures the passion and pride of our unique and sometimes very silly nation. Whether you’re fiercely patriotic or simply love a big night out, this high-octane and hilarious show explores the history of Scotland told like never before.

Following closely is Flora (26th-28th March), a powerful new musical that tells the story of iconic historical figure Flora McDonald, best known for helping Bonnie Prince Charlie escape Scotland after his defeat at the Battle of Culloden. Beautifully written and deeply moving, the musical brings Flora’s story to life in this intimate and emotionally charged all-Scottish production.

Everyone’s favourite Scottish tunes take centre stage in Glasgow Kiss (13th-18th April), a returning Pavilion favourite bursting with Glasgow swagger. Set against the unmistakable backdrop of Scotland’s biggest city, the show is packed with sharp dialogue, big laughs and, most importantly, iconic songs from Scottish bands such as Texas, Simple Minds and Primal Scream.

After achieving 5 stars across the board last year, Karine Polwart’s Windblown arrives at the Pavilion on the 8th and 9th May. The piece delivers a poignant tribute to a palm tree facing its chainsaw demise, blending folk music, conjured sound, intimate storytelling and stunning, immersive visuals.

Finally, the 29th and 30th of May sees the return of Up a Close, a brilliantly written and acted play of tough love, hope and laughter, full of nostalgia, poignancy and fun and Pure Glasgow banter.

For more information and for tickets, please visit the Pavilion Theatre website.

Venue Information

The Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow

121 Renfield St

GLASGOW

Scotland

UK

G2 3AX

For enquiries and ticket purchases, please call the Box Office on 0141 332 1846. Box Office is open from 10am daily.

