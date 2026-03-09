Blues Challenge Winners Bees Deluxe Bring High-Energy Matinee To Cambridge

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Fresh off a major showing in Memphis, Boston's genre-bending blues band Bees Deluxe returns to the stage in Cambridge for a special Saturday afternoon performance at McCarthy's Toad on Saturday, March 14 at 4 p.m. The show is free (no cover) and promises an electrifying matinee set from one of New England's most adventurous modern blues acts.

The performance follows a major milestone for the band: a triumphant trip to Memphis where they competed as semi-finalists in the world-renowned International Blues Challenge in January 2026. Representing New Hampshire after winning the 2025 New Hampshire State Blues Challenge, the band joined hundreds of elite blues artists from around the globe in the legendary blues capital. Their Memphis run cemented their reputation as one of the most exciting contemporary blues groups emerging from the Northeast.

Now back on home turf, Bees Deluxe is ready to celebrate with fans in Cambridge before heading out on the road again.

Often described as an "acid blues" ensemble, Bees Deluxe has built a reputation for pushing the boundaries of the blues while remaining deeply rooted in its spirit. The band's sound blends fiery guitar work, inventive arrangements, and fearless improvisation with the storytelling soul that defines the genre.

"Hell-bent on bringing the blues into the 21st century," the band thrives on musical exploration. Rather than treating the blues as a museum piece, Bees Deluxe stretches the tradition-coloring outside the lines, bending genres, and injecting modern energy into classic forms.

Fronted by British-born guitarist and songwriter Conrad Warre, the band mixes original songs with imaginative reinterpretations of classics. Their repertoire draws inspiration from across the musical spectrum, reworking material by legends like Billie Holiday and Jimi Hendrix while delivering compelling original compositions that reflect the band's modern blues identity.

Audiences can also preview new material from the band's forthcoming album. Their advance single "The Deep Blue Sea" is now available to stream and download online, offering a taste of the expansive sonic territory the band continues to explore.

Over the years, Bees Deluxe has toured extensively along the East Coast-from Maine to Florida-earning a devoted fanbase through high-energy live performances and fearless musicianship. Along the way they have shared stages with some of the most respected artists in the blues world, including Ronnie Earl, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Mike Zito, Walter Trout, Joanna Connor, Matt Schofield, Mike Welch, and Roomful of Blues.

Their upcoming Cambridge appearance offers fans a rare chance to catch the band in an intimate club setting at one of the area's most beloved live music venues. With no cover charge and an afternoon start time, the show is expected to draw both longtime fans and newcomers eager to experience the band's electrifying take on modern blues.

For those who appreciate blues that honors the past while boldly stepping into the future, Bees Deluxe delivers a performance that is both deeply musical and thrillingly unpredictable.