THE LAST FIVE YEARS to Perform in Toronto 1 Weekend Only

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Last Five Years in Toronto for one weekend only from April 18-19.

The production stars Daniel Goldman and Mai-Yin Johnston.

Groups of 10 or more can get a special group rate for the April 19th performance (contact @asvmediagroup for details)!

The Last Five Years is an intimate, two-person musical by Jason Robert Brown that chronicles the rise and fall of a New York marriage between novelist Jamie and actress Cathy.

It is known for its unique, non-linear structure: Jamie's story moves chronologically forward, while Cathy's moves backward, with the two characters meeting only once, at their wedding.