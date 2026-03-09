Overture Center Will Livestream 2026/27 Season Announcement

🎭 NEW! Madison Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Madison & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Monday, April 13 at 7 p.m. via livestream only, Overture will announce its 2026/27 season lineup for Broadway and Overture Presents series, including National Geographic Live!, Cabaret and Up Close shows.

Tune into the free livestream event at overture.org or watch on Overture’s YouTube and Facebook pages. There will be no in-person event.

Season subscriptions go on sale immediately following the event. Visit overture.org/subscriptions for details.

Your hosts for the evening, Chief Artistic Experiences Officer Tim Sauers and Director of Broadway Engagement Programs Karra Beach, will preview the season ahead with highlight videos from the stars set to light up our stages.

From seven must-see Broadway productions and more than 20 Overture Presents shows, there’s something for everyone. Plus, learn how to order or renew subscriptions, request accessibility services and support Overture’s impact in our community.