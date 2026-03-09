Mischief's THE COMEDY ABOUT SPIES Will Return to the West End This Summer

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mischief's hilarious, award-winning production of The Comedy About Spies will be returning to London this summer.

The Comedy About Spies won the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play, with Henry Lewis and Kenny Wax announcing the West End return during their acceptance speech. The production has also just been has been nominated for an Olivier Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play.

Following its sold out 21-week season in 2025, the play will begin performances at London's Adelphi Theatre on Saturday 1 August, and play a strictly limited 8 week season through until Saturday 26 September 2026.

Audiences can sign up on www.SpiesComedy.com for access to priority tickets on sale at 10am on Friday 13 March 2026. There will be over 4,500 reduced priced tickets available – with prices ranging from £15 to £49.50 – savings of up to £45 per ticket.

Tickets will go on General Sale from Monday 16 March 2026 at midday.

MISCHIEF's The Comedy About Spies is written by original MISCHIEF members Henry Lewis and Henry Shields and directed by Matt DiCarlo. Set Design is by David Farley, Costume Design by Deborah Andrews, the Movement Director is Shelley Maxwell, Lighting Design is by Johanna Town and Sound Design and Composition is by Jon Fiber for Jollygoodtunes and the Executive Producer is Jonathan Sayer. Casting is yet to be announced.

When a rogue British agent pilfers plans for a top-secret weapon, CIA and KGB spies converge on London's Piccadilly Hotel in pursuit of the elusive file. Add to the mix a clueless young couple, a hapless actor angling for the role of James Bond, and enough double agents to confuse even the sharpest operative, and you've got a mission that's hilariously out of control.

Henry Lewis said: ‘I am absolutely thrilled that The Comedy About Spies is returning to the West End this year. The Adelphi is such an incredible venue and we can't wait to make audiences laugh there this summer.'

Kenny Wax added: ‘We are thrilled to win Best New Play at the WhatsOnStage Awards and want to thank our fans and audiences who voted. If you missed us, we are returning this summer for only 8 weeks and can't wait to fill the outstanding Adelphi Theatre with laughter.'

With over 12 impressive years of bringing laughter to the West End, MISCHIEF show no sign of slowing down in 2026. This year, as well as having The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About Spies running simultaneously in the West End, MISCHIEF will also launch their first-ever musical, Thespians.

With book and lyrics by MISCHIEF Creative Director and Original Founding Member Jonathan Sayer, and music and lyrics by Ed Zanders, Thespians will be directed by Robyn Grant and opens at the Mercury, Colchester from May with a short tour, closing at HOME Manchester in July.

Following a sold out UK Tour and 8-week West End season last year, Christmas Carol Goes Wrong will return to cause chaos this Christmas, with further details including international seasons announced in due course.

The Play That Goes Wrong continues to perform to sell-out audiences in the West End after 12 smash-hit years, is also celebrating 9 years in New York in April, and is being performed in multiple languages worldwide every day in 2026.

Last year the production was the most watched show at the Sydney Opera House, Australia, celebrated its 4000th performance in May 2025 at the Duchess Theatre, London, and Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields were listed in the top 10 most produced playwrights across North America and Canada.

In 2025 MISCHIEF filmed the original casts of both The Comedy About Spies and Christmas Carol Goes Wrong, adding these live captures to the digital content portfolio with Mischief Movie Night In and The Goes Wrong Show. 2026 will bring opportunities for audiences to stream, watch and laugh all over again.

The Comedy about Spies is presented by Kenny Wax and Stage Presence in association with Jo Danvers.