Cast Set for GEORGY GIRL THE MUSICAL in Brisbane

On The Boards Theatre Company has announced the full cast for the Australian production of Georgy Girl The Musical, bringing the vibrant story of 1960s Swinging London to life on stage this season. This highly anticipated musical celebrates the iconic music of The Seekers while showcasing a tale of love, friendship, and self-discovery.

Performances run Wed 3 - Sat 13 Jun 2026 at Twelfth Night Theatre and Wed 13 - Thu 14 May 2026 at The Star Gold Coast, Gold Coast, QLD.

Leading Cast Includes:

Kiana Tann as Judith Durham, capturing the heart, charisma, and unmistakable voice of the legendary singer.

Geoffrey Winter as Ron Edgeworth, delivering depth and charm in this pivotal role.

Kristian Scott as Athol Guy, bringing energy and warmth to the stage.

Simon Chamberlain as Keith Potger, embodying the musical genius and spirit of the original band.

Liam Waldock as Bruce Woodley, commanding the stage with charisma and presence.

Timothy Aaron Cooper as John Ashby, a dynamic addition to the ensemble of characters.

Samantha Paterson as Beverley Sheehan, adding grace and vitality to the story.

Jacob Bentley Ballard as Eddie Jarrett, delivering a standout performance in this key role.

Ensemble Members: Jeremy Adams, Patrick Bischoff, Niamh Cadoo-Dagley, Connor Chadwick, Eleanor Grieve, Madeline Harper, Kate Hudson-James, Reuben Newlands, Jada Parsons, and Samantha Sherrin. Together, they bring energy, movement, and heart to every performance.

Under the direction of Lyn Pelgrave, with choreography by Sarah Cooper and musical direction by Robert Clark, the Brisbane production promises to capture the spirit, sass, and soul of the era while honoring the enduring legacy of The Seekers.

? Featuring classic hits like "Georgy Girl" and "I'll Never Find Another You," audiences are invited to experience a theatrical celebration of music, friendship, and self-discovery.