Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Tuesday, August 11, 2020
The episode airs from 8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT.
This week, the All-Stars get a late night call from Chef Gordon Ramsay with instructions on their next challenge. They're given $20 to purchase ingredients and create three restaurant-quality pasta dishes, to demonstrate their ability to maximize a profit off the ingredients purchased. Gordon invites special guest judges, Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson (James Beard Award Winner) and Bruce Kalman (Chef/Owner of Union Restaurant). Find out whose head will be on the chopping block in the "Trying to Pasta Test" episode of HELL'S KITCHEN airing Tuesday, Aug. 11 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (HK-1711) (TV-14 L)
Hit culinary competition series HELL'S KITCHEN returns for its 19th season in a flashy new setting, as Chef Gordon Ramsay takes the show to Las Vegas, the city that's home to Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN restaurant at Caesars Palace. For the first time ever, 16 aspiring chefs from around the country will roll the dice and head to Sin City in the hopes of winning big.
Each week, the competition will get hotter as the chefs are put through rigorous culinary challenges - reaping high stakes rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN Lake Tahoe and the title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.
HELL'S KITCHEN is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.
