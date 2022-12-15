Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, December 22, 2022
Hell’s Kitchen airing Thursday, Dec. 22 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Season 20 Winner Trenton and soon-to-be-wife Macy enter THE KITCHEN and challenge the contestants to create their upcoming wedding menu! It's a once in a lifetime challenge when they find out who the dinner service is for in the "Til Chef Do Us Part" episode of HELL'S KITCHEN airing Thursday, Dec. 22 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Hit culinary competition series HELL'S KITCHEN returns for a 21st season with HELL'S KITCHEN: BATTLE OF THE AGES, as Chef Gordon Ramsay and the team return to Los Angeles. For the first time ever on HELL'S KITCHEN, well-seasoned 40-year-olds will battle against fresh up-and-coming 20-somethings.
The competition is bound to be fierce, as each team is put through rigorous culinary challenges, featuring high-stakes rewards and punishments, all with age-defying bragging rights on the line. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position, a cash prize of $250,000 and the coveted title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.
HELL'S KITCHEN: BATTLE OF THE AGES is produced by ITV America's ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.
Watch a video clip FROM a recent episode here:
Hit culinary competition series HELL'S KITCHEN returns for a 21st season with HELL'S KITCHEN: BATTLE OF THE AGES, as Chef Gordon Ramsay and the team return to Los Angeles. For the first time ever on HELL'S KITCHEN, well-seasoned 40-year-olds will battle against fresh up-and-coming 20-somethings.
The competition is bound to be fierce, as each team is put through rigorous culinary challenges, featuring high-stakes rewards and punishments, all with age-defying bragging rights on the line. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position, a cash prize of $250,000 and the coveted title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.
HELL'S KITCHEN: BATTLE OF THE AGES is produced by ITV America's ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.
Watch a video clip FROM a recent episode here:
Related Stories View More TV Stories
From This Author - TV Scoop
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, December 8, 2022
December 1, 2022
Get all the scoop on CALL ME KAT, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 8, 2022! Kat joins Max at his rock climbing gym to keep a close eye on him. Meanwhile, Carter has to spice up the bar after being excluded FROM a Christmas pub crawl in the all-new “Call Me Chrismukkah” episode. Plus, watch a video clip from a recent episode!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, December 8, 2022
December 1, 2022
Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 8, 2022! The Holiday Season has arrived in Flatch and Barb is getting into the Christmas spirit by holding auditions for her very own ‘Barbieshop’ quartet! Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, December 8, 2022
December 1, 2022
Get all the scoop on HELL'S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 8, 2022! The competition get fierce when the final ten chefs compete for a grand advantage at HK Carne-Val! One chef FROM each team will go head-to-head in different carnival games to gain a major advantage in the challenge. Watch a preview video of the season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Wednesday, December 7, 2022
December 1, 2022
Get all the scoop on LEGO MASTERS, airing on FOX on Wednesday, December 7, 2022! With only four teams left, contestants are split into red and blue teams, where they compete to build a fast and fashionable race car. Each team nominates a driver to complete ten laps in the car they create. Watch a video clip from the series now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Special THE MASKED SINGER Episode on FOX - Wednesday, December 7, 2022
December 1, 2022
Get all the scoop on THE MASKED SINGER, airing on FOX on Wednesday, December 7, 2022! Fan favorite contestants FROM Season Eight get into the holiday spirit with a Christmas Singalong! This one-hour special features never-before-seen holiday performances. Watch a video of who won the season now!
December 1, 2022
Get all the scoop on CALL ME KAT, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 8, 2022! Kat joins Max at his rock climbing gym to keep a close eye on him. Meanwhile, Carter has to spice up the bar after being excluded FROM a Christmas pub crawl in the all-new “Call Me Chrismukkah” episode. Plus, watch a video clip from a recent episode!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, December 8, 2022
December 1, 2022
Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 8, 2022! The Holiday Season has arrived in Flatch and Barb is getting into the Christmas spirit by holding auditions for her very own ‘Barbieshop’ quartet! Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, December 8, 2022
December 1, 2022
Get all the scoop on HELL'S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, December 8, 2022! The competition get fierce when the final ten chefs compete for a grand advantage at HK Carne-Val! One chef FROM each team will go head-to-head in different carnival games to gain a major advantage in the challenge. Watch a preview video of the season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Wednesday, December 7, 2022
December 1, 2022
Get all the scoop on LEGO MASTERS, airing on FOX on Wednesday, December 7, 2022! With only four teams left, contestants are split into red and blue teams, where they compete to build a fast and fashionable race car. Each team nominates a driver to complete ten laps in the car they create. Watch a video clip from the series now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Special THE MASKED SINGER Episode on FOX - Wednesday, December 7, 2022
December 1, 2022
Get all the scoop on THE MASKED SINGER, airing on FOX on Wednesday, December 7, 2022! Fan favorite contestants FROM Season Eight get into the holiday spirit with a Christmas Singalong! This one-hour special features never-before-seen holiday performances. Watch a video of who won the season now!