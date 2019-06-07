Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of GOD FRIENDED ME on CBS - Saturday, June 15, 2019
"Scenes from an Italian Restaurant" - When the God Account sends Miles and Cara the name of Sophia (Stella Maeve), a sous chef, they decide to help when they learn that her dreams of opening her own restaurant are in danger of falling apart. Also, Ali and Miles are concerned that the Diocese sent Rev. Carver (Gaius Charles) to replace Arthur, and Rakesh gets closer to Simon Hayes (Adam Goldberg), on a rebroadcast of GOD FRIENDED ME, Saturday, June 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 3/10/19.)
GOD FRIENDED ME is a humorous, uplifting drama about an outspoken atheist whose life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on social media from "God" and unwittingly becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him.
Miles Finer is intelligent, hopeful and optimistic, but he doesn't believe in God. This puts him at odds with his father, Reverend Arthur Finer, a beloved preacher at Harlem's Trinity Church for 25 years who is stung by his son's strong rejection of his faith. Miles feels he's found his purpose in life hosting a podcast where he's free to speak his mind, but that changes when he receives the ultimate friend request. After repeated pokes by "God," Miles' curiosity takes over, and he accepts the request and follows the signs to Cara Bloom, an online journalist suffering from writer's block. Brought together by the God Account, the two find themselves investigating "God's" friend suggestions and inadvertently helping others in need.
Joining them on their journey are Miles's supportive sister, Ali, a doctoral psych student by day and bartender by night, and his best friend, Rakesh, a sometime hacker who helps Miles and Cara research the enigmatic account. Miles is set on getting to the bottom of what he believes is an elaborate hoax, but in the meantime he'll play along and, in the process, change his life forever.
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of INSTINCT on CBS - Sunday, June 30, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of GOD FRIENDED ME on CBS - Saturday, June 15, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BULL on CBS - Monday, June 24, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CODE on CBS - Monday, June 24, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FBI on CBS - Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of YOUNG SHELDON on CBS - Thursday, June 27, 2019
GOD FRIENDED ME is a humorous, uplifting drama about an outspoken atheist whose life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on social media from "God" and unwittingly becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him.
Miles Finer is intelligent, hopeful and optimistic, but he doesn't believe in God. This puts him at odds with his father, Reverend Arthur Finer, a beloved preacher at Harlem's Trinity Church for 25 years who is stung by his son's strong rejection of his faith. Miles feels he's found his purpose in life hosting a podcast where he's free to speak his mind, but that changes when he receives the ultimate friend request. After repeated pokes by "God," Miles' curiosity takes over, and he accepts the request and follows the signs to Cara Bloom, an online journalist suffering from writer's block. Brought together by the God Account, the two find themselves investigating "God's" friend suggestions and inadvertently helping others in need.
Joining them on their journey are Miles's supportive sister, Ali, a doctoral psych student by day and bartender by night, and his best friend, Rakesh, a sometime hacker who helps Miles and Cara research the enigmatic account. Miles is set on getting to the bottom of what he believes is an elaborate hoax, but in the meantime he'll play along and, in the process, change his life forever.