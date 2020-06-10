Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FBI: MOST WANTED on CBS - Tuesday, June 16, 2020
"Ride or Die" - After a manipulative student commits murder in a fit of jealousy, the team races to capture her before she escapes across the border.
Also, Jess teaches Tali how to stand up to bullies, on a rebroadcast of FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, June 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 4/14/20.)
From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the "Law & Order" franchise, FBI: MOST WANTED is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau's Most Wanted list.
Seasoned agent Jess LaCroix oversees the highly skilled team that functions as a mobile undercover unit that is always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.
