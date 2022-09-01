Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE on ABC - Tuesday, September 6, 2022
8:00-9:00 p.m. – CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE: “Tara Lipinski, Raven-Symoné and Tori Spelling” (210) (Rebroadcast)
Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" takes a star-studded spin on America's Game® and welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world's most famous Wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice. (TV-PG) (OAD: 1/2/22)
This episode's celebrity contestants include Tara Lipinski (playing for Amy Selkirk Breast Cancer Research Fund at the Baylor Scott & White DALLAS Foundation), Raven-Symoné (playing for Goodwill Southern California) and Tori Spelling (playing for Every Mother Counts).
"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" returns with its star-studded spin on America's Game® when season three premieres on ABC. Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world's most famous Wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice.
Watch a clip FROM the episode here:
This episode's celebrity contestants include Tara Lipinski (playing for Amy Selkirk Breast Cancer Research Fund at the Baylor Scott & White DALLAS Foundation), Raven-Symoné (playing for Goodwill Southern California) and Tori Spelling (playing for Every Mother Counts).
"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" returns with its star-studded spin on America's Game® when season three premieres on ABC. Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world's most famous Wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice.
Watch a clip FROM the episode here: