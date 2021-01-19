Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE on ABC - Thursday, February 4, 2021

"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" takes a new spin on the iconic game show "Wheel of Fortune" when America's Game® airs in primetime on America's network, ABC.

Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, this week "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" welcomes celebrity contestants Drew Carey (playing for Greater Cleveland Food Bank), Teri Hatcher (playing FOR THE PEOPLE Concern) and Chrissy Metz (playing for Blessings in a Backpack) as they compete for a chance to win up to $1 million for their chosen charity (TV-PG, D)

(Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/14/21)