Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Monday, May 25, 2020
"The Kardashian Family vs. The West Family" - The hour-long episode will feature THE FAMILY that everyone waited to see battle it out on "Celebrity Family Feud," the Kardashian family vs. the West family, airing MONDAY, MAY 25 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 06/10/18)
Steve Harvey, the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award-winning game show host, will pit celebrities and their families against each other in a contest to name the most popular responses to a survey-type question posed to 100 people.
The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are:
Team Kardashian - playing for Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Kris Jenner
Mary Jo Shannon
Khloé Kardashian
Kendall Jenner
Cici Bussey
Jonathan Cheban
VERSUS
Team West - playing for Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Kanye West
Kim Kardashian West
Kim Wallace
Jalil Peraza
Ricky Anderson
"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and was taped in February 2020 in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.
