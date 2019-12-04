Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CAROL'S SECOND ACT on CBS - Thursday, December 26, 2019
"Game Changer" - The hospital is abuzz when Carol is assigned to care for a star COLLEGE FOOTBALL player with a broken rib.
Also, sparks continue to fly between Jenny and Daniel, on a rebroadcast of CAROL'S SECOND ACT, Thursday, Dec. 26 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 11/7/19.)
Emmy Award winner Patricia Heaton stars in new a comedy about a woman who embarks on a unique SECOND ACT after raising her children, getting divorced and retiring from teaching: pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor.
At age 50, Carol is a medical intern and must sink or swim with peers who are half her age. It's her enthusiasm, perspective and yes, even her age, that may be exactly what will make her SECOND ACT a great success.
