Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, December 22, 2022

CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, Dec. 22 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Dec. 15, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, December 22, 2022 It's time for Sheila (Swoosie Kurtz) to renew her driver's license, but she refuses to go take THE TEST and Kat (Mayim Bialik) tries to figure out why. Meanwhile, Phil (Leslie Jordan) urges the group to try his mama's moonshine despite their skepticism, and Max (Cheyenne Jackson) finally sells a song to be used in a national commercial, but it ends up becoming a big joke online in the "Call Me Skeeter Juice" episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, Dec. 22 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Emmy Award-nominated CALL ME KAT is based on the British series "Miranda," created by Miranda Hart. The series stars Emmy Award nominee Mayim Bialik as an optimistic and fun-loving woman continuously defying societal expectations, and her mother's wishes, to prove she can live a happy and fulfilling life on her own terms.

After purchasing and running the cat café for a few years, KAT (Mayim Bialik) decided she needed some time away to reset. This season, after a few months of travelling the world, she returns feeling refreshed and ready to ascertain what she wants FROM life and whether her future includes a journey to motherhood. While she was away, RANDI (Kyla Pratt) and PHIL (Emmy Award winner Leslie Jordan) kept the café afloat and decided to make a few changes. Randi is still dating CARTER (Julian Gant), who runs the local watering hole NEXT door, but Randi's newfound love for her work is straining their relationship, while Phil becomes more open to romance in his life. MAX (Cheyenne Jackson) returns FROM his time in NASHVILLE pursuing his music career, with cowboy boots and a big ego to go along with them! Kat's mother, SHEILA (Emmy and Tony Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Swoosie Kurtz), is back and tackling all the trials and tribulations of aging, with the most graceful southern flair.

CALL ME KAT is produced by That's Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Jim Patterson and Maria Ferrari are executive producers and co-showrunners. Additionally, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak (That's Wonderful Productions), Mayim Bialik (Sad Clown Productions), Miranda Hart, Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios) also serve as executive producers.

