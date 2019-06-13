Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BULL on CBS - Monday, July 1, 2019
"Separate Together" - Bull and his on-again, off-again romantic rival, Diana Lindsay (Jill Flint), join forces to create two separate but collaborative defense teams when Diana's niece and her husband are charged with armed robbery. As the trial gets underway, Bull's reunion with Diana is strained by his new post-heart attack regimen, on a rebroadcast of BULL, Monday, July 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 1/14/19.)
BULL stars Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull in a drama inspired by the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw, the founder of one of the most prolific trial-consulting firms of all time.
Brilliant, brash and charming, Dr. Bull is the ultimate puppet master as he combines psychology, human intuition and high-tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses and the accused tick. Bull employs an enviable team of experts at Trial Analysis Corporation to shape successful narratives down to the very last detail. This includes his quick-witted former brother-in-law, Benny Colón, a lawyer who acts as defense attorney in the company's mock trials; Marissa Morgan, a neurolinguistics expert from the Department of Homeland Security who monitors shifting jury reactions in real-time for Bull; former NYPD detective Danny James, the firm's tough but relatable investigator; Taylor Rentzel, a working mother and former colleague of Marissa's who is an expert in coding and computer hacking; and Chunk Palmer, a stylist and former all-American lineman who helps clients prepare their look and testimony for trial.
In high-stakes trials, Bull's combination of remarkable insight into human nature, three Ph.D.'s and a top-notch staff creates winning strategies that tip the scales of justice in his clients' favor.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE NEIGHBORHOOD on CBS - Monday, June 17, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER on HBO - Friday, June 14, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Storylines for ONE MAGNIFICENT MORNING on THE CW - Saturday, June 22, 2019
Scoop: REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Continues Its 17th Season June 14, Exclusively On HBO
Scoop: Hannah's Search for Love Implodes as the Drama Continues to Mount on ABC's THE BACHELORETTE - Monday, June 17, 2019
Scoop: ABC News' '20/20' Features Interview With Abby Hernandez, New Hampshire Teen Abducted in 2013
BULL stars Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull in a drama inspired by the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw, the founder of one of the most prolific trial-consulting firms of all time.
Brilliant, brash and charming, Dr. Bull is the ultimate puppet master as he combines psychology, human intuition and high-tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses and the accused tick. Bull employs an enviable team of experts at Trial Analysis Corporation to shape successful narratives down to the very last detail. This includes his quick-witted former brother-in-law, Benny Colón, a lawyer who acts as defense attorney in the company's mock trials; Marissa Morgan, a neurolinguistics expert from the Department of Homeland Security who monitors shifting jury reactions in real-time for Bull; former NYPD detective Danny James, the firm's tough but relatable investigator; Taylor Rentzel, a working mother and former colleague of Marissa's who is an expert in coding and computer hacking; and Chunk Palmer, a stylist and former all-American lineman who helps clients prepare their look and testimony for trial.
In high-stakes trials, Bull's combination of remarkable insight into human nature, three Ph.D.'s and a top-notch staff creates winning strategies that tip the scales of justice in his clients' favor.