Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, July 25, 2021
BOB’S BURGERS returned to FOX for its 11th season this fall, which features the historic 200th episode.
When Tina is forced to listen to Spanish audio lessons in the library to improve her grade, she develops an unexpected crush. Meanwhile, Louise and Gene want to dunk Mr. Frond at the Wagstaff Spring Fair in the "Y Tu Tina También" episode of BOB'S BURGERS airing Sunday, July 25 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BOB-1015) (TV-PG D, L)
BOB'S BURGERS returned to FOX for its 11th season this fall, which features the historic 200th episode. The series follows BOB (H. Jon Benjamin) and his ever-quirky family who help him run the restaurant Bob's Burgers.
In addition to its 2020 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Animated Program, the series has been nominated in the same category every year since 2012, and won the award twice, in 2014 and 2017. Additionally, Benjamin won the Annie Award in 2020 for Outstanding Achievement for Voice Acting in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production.
Season 11 will feature its annual holiday-themed episodes and all-new and returning guest voices, including Megan Mullally, Jenny Slate, Sarah and Laura Silverman, Zach Galifianakis and more.
BOB'S BURGERS is produced by 20th Television. The series was created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard and was co-developed by Jim Dauterive. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson, Jon Schroeder, Steven Davis, Scott Jacobson, Holly Schlesinger, Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Kelvin Yu also serve as executive producers. Bouchard and Smith are showrunners for the upcoming season.
